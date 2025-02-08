Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Himesh Reshammiya’s £5.2M album that beat AR Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonu Nigam

Himesh Reshammiya’s Aap Ka Surroor sold £5.2 million worth of copies, surpassing legends and setting a record that remains unbeaten in Indian music history.

Himesh Reshammiya’s £5.2M album that beat AR Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonu Nigam
And, Badass Ravi Kumar
And, Badass Ravi Kumar
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 08, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

This is the story of an album that stands above the rest, that sold a staggering 5.5 crore copies, and of a record that remains untouched for nearly two decades.

The Indian music industry witnessed an era of booming album sales in the 1990s and early 2000s, fuelled by film soundtracks and the rising popularity of Indipop. As music labels flourished, selling a million copies became common, and a few even touched the elusive 10-million mark.

However, the landscape changed with the arrival of streaming platforms, altering the definition of success in music. Yet, before digital consumption took over, an unexpected name set a record that remains unbeaten to this day. A composer who never planned to be a singer ended up creating India’s highest-selling album, leaving behind established legends.

The 1990s and early 2000s were a golden era for Indian music. Film soundtracks and Indipop albums were flying off the shelves, with hits like Aashiqui and Bolo Ta Ra Ra.. selling 1.5 crore copies each. But no one could have predicted the shift that Himesh Reshammiya’s debut album, Aap Ka Surroor, would bring. Reports indicate that it sold a staggering 55 million copies globally, putting it in the same league as some of the best-selling albums in the world. To put this into perspective, its sales surpassed iconic albums like The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd and 21 by Adele.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

What makes this feat even more remarkable is that Himesh never planned to be a singer. A successful composer with hits like Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, he stumbled into singing almost by chance. “The right song came along,” he said, and the rest is history.

Aap Ka Surroor featured 11 original songs and 7 remixes, including hit tracks like Naam Hai Tera, Tera Surroor, and Samjho Na. The music videos, featuring upcoming stars like Deepika Padukone, further boosted the album’s popularity.

The album featured 11 original tracks and 7 remixes, with songs like Tera Surroor and Naam Hai Tera dominating the charts. The music videos, including Deepika Padukone’s debut in Naam Hai Tera, added to the craze. The album’s success even spawned a film, Aap Kaa Surroor, marking Himesh’s acting debut.

Even the biggest names in Indian music—Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman, and Diljit Dosanjh—never came close to matching this sales figure. While streaming now defines success, Aap Ka Surroor remains an unmatched phenomenon in physical album sales, making Himesh Reshammiya an unlikely record-breaker in Indian music history. Even during the peak of Indipop, no private album crossed 8 million copies.

Today, with streaming platforms taking over, physical album sales feel like a thing of the past. Yet, Aap Ka Surroor remains a milestone in Indian music history—when one man’s unexpected journey shattered records in a way that may never happen again.

ar rahmandiljit dosanjhrecordbreaking albumsonu nigamindian music industryaap ka surroorhimesh reshammiya

Related News

10 Indian shows set to take over the world in 2025
Entertainment

10 Indian shows set to take over the world in 2025

The Asian superhero boom: How 2025 is expanding the superhero universe
Entertainment

The Asian superhero boom: How 2025 is expanding the superhero universe

modi-bjp-reuters
Featured

Modi's BJP wins Delhi assembly election after 27 years

More For You

Jeet Adani marries Diva Shah, Adani family pledges £950M for social causes

Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah tie the knot in an intimate ceremony

Instagram/Gautam Adani

Jeet Adani marries Diva Shah, Adani family pledges £950M for social causes

Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, married Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad. The event, held at the Adani township, Shantigram, followed traditional Jain and Gujarati customs and was attended by close family members and loved ones. The wedding festivities began at 2 PM, with rituals conducted in a serene and traditional manner.

Despite the family’s prominence, the wedding was intentionally kept low-key, with no political figures or celebrities in attendance. Gautam Adani, who shared glimpses of the ceremony on social media, expressed gratitude and sought blessings for the newlyweds. "It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all well-wishers even if we wanted to. I sincerely seek love and blessings for my daughter Diva and Jeet," he posted.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez recreate iconic 'Friends' scene at glamorous galantine's bash

Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez share a fun Galentine’s night, recreating an iconic Friends moment that sent the internet into a frenzy.

Instagram/lolavie

Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez recreate iconic 'Friends' scene at glamorous galantine's bash

Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez recently turned heads with their star-studded Galentine’s bash, blending glamour, nostalgia, and a whole lot of girl power. The duo, who share a close bond both personally and professionally, hosted the event to celebrate their beauty brands, LolaVie and Rare Beauty.

The highlight of the evening? The internet went into a frenzy when the duo recreated an iconic Friends scene, paying tribute to the sitcom that made Aniston a household name. A viral video showed them lip-syncing to Rachel and Joey’s famous “Do you know something?” exchange, originally performed by Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. Fans couldn’t get enough, with many calling it the “collab of the century.”


The night was filled with heartwarming moments, from their matching all-black outfits to their playful photo booth sessions. Aniston took to Instagram to share glimpses from the evening, captioning it, “Had a nice early Galentine’s with my girls.”

Selena Gomez, who has often referred to Aniston as a mentor, shared how the Friends star has been a constant source of support and advice. “She’s always been there for me,” Selena said, talking about the importance of having strong female friendships in her life. Aniston, in turn, praised Gomez, calling their bond a “sister-mother” relationship where they uplift and guide each other.

Beyond the celebrations, reports suggest that Aniston is also helping Selena plan her wedding to music producer Benny Blanco. The guest list is rumoured to include A-listers like Taylor Swift and Meryl Streep, making it one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of the year.

From their heartfelt moments to a Friends throwback that broke the internet, Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez’s Galentine’s night was a perfect mix of nostalgia, friendship, and lots of glam.

Keep ReadingShow less
Priyanka Chopra walks brother Siddharth down the aisle, steals the show with dance & big sister energy

Priyanka Chopra brings star power and sisterly love to Siddharth Chopra’s wedding, making it a night of unforgettable celebrations

Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra walks brother Siddharth down the aisle, steals the show with dance & big sister energy

Mumbai was alive with celebration as Priyanka Chopra turned her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding into a full-blown star spectacle. The global star didn’t just attend but owned the moment, hyping up the crowd, dancing her heart out, and making sure the festivities were as grand as they were unforgettable.

Dressed in a stunning baby blue lehenga, Priyanka walked her brother down the aisle, turning the emotional moment into a celebration. She hyped up the crowd, encouraging them to cheer louder as she accompanied Siddharth to his bride, Neelam Upadhaya. She was every bit the doting sister, soaking in the joy of the moment. But we know Priyanka isn’t just a responsible sister—she was the life of the party. Earlier, she danced with abandon at Siddharth’s baraat, grooving to Gallan Goodiyan from her 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do. Her infectious energy truly set the tone for the festivities, showing us that no one throws a celebration quite like the Chopras.

Keep ReadingShow less
Naga Chaitanya reacts to a fan saying he can’t act – Here’s what he had to say!

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi share a fun moment during their Thandel promotions, leaving fans entertained with their candid interactions

Instagram/chayakkineni

Naga Chaitanya reacts to a fan saying he can’t act – Here’s what he had to say!

Naga Chaitanya, known for his charm and candidness, recently found himself in the spotlight during a fun Q&A session with his Thandel co-star Sai Pallavi. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, faced a cheeky question from a fan that left everyone laughing.

When Sai Pallavi read out a fan’s question, “Acting epudu nerchukuntav? (When will you learn acting?)” Chaitanya appeared stunned for a brief moment, staring blankly at the camera as if processing the unexpected question. He then responded with a mix of surprise and humour, Epudu nerchukuntav enti? (What do you mean, when will I learn?)”


Instead of getting defensive, the Thandelstar took it in stride and responded with a smile: "Honestly, acting is a continuous process. You never fully learn it; you keep growing with every project. If you think you’ve mastered it, that’s when you stop progressing. So, I’m still learning every single day."

While some appreciated his humility, others found the moment hilarious. Social media was soon buzzing with reactions, with many praising Chaitanya for handling the question with grace rather than taking offence. Some fans even tagged the person who originally asked the question, letting them know their comment had made its way to the actor.

This isn’t the first time Chaitanya has addressed criticism. In a recent interview, he opened up about dealing with trolls, admitting that while it bothered him early in his career, he has learnt to ignore the noise. “Clarifying things only leads to more drama. It’s a vicious cycle,” he said, adding that he now focuses on his work rather than responding to negativity.

Chaitanya’s upcoming film, Thandel, marks his third collaboration with director Chandoo Mondeti and his second pairing with Sai Pallavi after their hit film Love story. The survival drama, set to release on February 7, has already generated buzz, with fans eagerly waiting to see the duo’s chemistry on screen once again.

Having faced a mixed bag of box office results in recent years, Thandel is a crucial release for Chaitanya. Fans are eager to see if this film will mark a new chapter in his career and whether his continuous learning process pays off on the big screen.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' revival confirmed: Sarah Michelle Gellar returns for a new era

Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to the Buffyverse as a mentor in the upcoming revival of Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Getty Images

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' revival confirmed: Sarah Michelle Gellar returns for a new era

Sarah Michelle Gellar has finally answered the call of Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans and it’s about time. After years of “will they, won’t they” rumours, she’s confirmed that a revival is officially happening. “I’ve always heard the fans,” she said, making it clear she wouldn’t come back unless it felt right. Now, with a fresh twist on the Slayer story and a killer creative team, the project is moving forward, and fans are already dusting off their stakes in excitement.

The idea for the revival started three years ago when producer Gail Berman set up what was supposed to be a quick coffee chat between Gellar and Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao. What was meant to be 20 minutes turned into a four-hour conversation about Buffy’s legacy and why it still matters. At first, Gellar wasn’t sold on the idea, but as talks continued with Zhao and writers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, she started to see the potential.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc