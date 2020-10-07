Here’s when Alia Bhatt will start shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2021. It’s a pan-India film and stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn.







Recently, the shooting of RRR resumed and Rajamouli took to Instagram to share a video of how they are shooting in the new normal. He captioned the video as, “#WeRRRBack Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes… 🙂 #RRR #RRRMovie.”







The shooting of RRR will take place in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad and Alia will join the team in November. A source told Mumbai Mirror, “She is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai and after wrapping that up, will jump from one era to the next. She is looking forward to making her foray into Telugu cinema with this film, and has been learning the language with a local tutor as she wants to dub her own lines.”

Alia is paired opposite Ram Charan in the movie and plays the role of Sita, who has an important part in the ideological fight between the two heroes.

While talking about the film’s shoot, the source said, “The team will be shooting for almost two months straight at the studio and the crew will be quarantined together. The two leads, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, who play real-life freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, will be shooting off and on. There will be plenty of drama, dance, romance, and of course, confrontation between the two heroes.”







RRR is slated to release on 8th January 2021. But looks like the makers will surely postpone the release date.





