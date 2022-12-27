Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Here’s what you can expect from John Abraham’s character in Pathaan

Also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

John Abraham (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Get ready to witness actor John Abraham’s action-packed face-off with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.

In the film, John will be seen playing Jim, who is the menacing arch-enemy of Shah Rukh.

Sharing more details about John’s character, director Siddharth Anand said, “I have always believed in the fact that the villain’s projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero’s. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John! We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role, is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Prior to the release, the makers launched the music videos of the film’s two songs titled ‘Besharam Rang’ and ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’.

YRF also released the jukebox of Pathaan on Friday and it interestingly has a Pathaan theme track and a Jim theme track which led to fans figuring out that John, who plays Pathaan’s arch-enemy, is going to be called Jim.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar on pay disparity in Bollywood: ‘I may be appreciated for my work but…
Entertainment
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri drops a BTS video of The Vaccine War in making; keeps it…
Entertainment
Is Salman Khan’s Twitter account hacked and put up for sale on the dark web?…
Entertainment
Saba Azad poses with Hrithik Roshan’s family in Christmas picture
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s wittiest response to a fan’s query if Santa has visited his residence…
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma concludes shooting for Chakda ‘Xpress
Entertainment
‘To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post-delivery is key,’ says new…
Entertainment
People were more sensible earlier: Honey Singh on ‘Besharam Rang’ controversy
Entertainment
‘I sense bitterness, racism, and fake news’: Netizens defend Priyanka Chopra as American…
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty believes actors’ lack of unity and insecurities worst aspects of Bollywood:…
Entertainment
Pathaan row: Ayodhya seer says ‘will burn Shah Rukh Khan alive’
Entertainment
It’s a big tick mark on my bucket list: Arjun Kapoor on Kuttey
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW