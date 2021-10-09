Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 09, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257

Entertainment

Here’s what Parineeti Chopra plays in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai

Parineeti Chopra (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who last helmed Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), has commenced work on his next directorial venture Uunchai. Known for making high-profile family entertainers, the filmmaker has based his next on friendship. He has pulled off a casting coup of sorts by signing Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika in principal roles.

As Uunchai hits the shooting floor in Nepal, some interesting details have emerged related to the film. A source in the know informs that Parineeti Chopra, who is working with Rajshri Productions for the first time in her career, will play the role of a Nepali tourist guide in the film.

“Parineeti will be helping and accompanying the quartet of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa on their adventurous trip. Her role is very well fleshed out and it will be interesting to see her in a different light in this film,” says the source.

Suraj Acharya, who is handling the shoot in Nepal, spoke to a regional daily and confirmed that Chopra is indeed playing the character of a tourist guide in the film. He also informed that Uunchai started rolling on October 4 in Kathmandu and that the first schedule will last for a month. This would be followed by a schedule at Namche, located at 13,000 feet above sea level.

In addition to Uunchai, Parineeti Chopra will also be seen in T-Series Films’ Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The psychological gangster drama also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in important roles. To be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is set to get off the ground in April or May in 2022. The makers are planning to release it on Eid 2023.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
“He has got that laser focus”: Michael Pearce on casting Riz Ahmed in Encounter
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu reacts to Sonakshi Sinha’s comment about star kids also losing out on films
Entertainment
MX Player drops the trailer of Krishna Bhatt’s relationship drama Sanak – Ek Junoon
Entertainment
Nidhhi Agerwal: I am tired of being called a modern, glamorous girl
Entertainment
Exclusive: Director Shoojit Sircar reveals Irrfan Khan was the first choice for Sardar Udham, praises…
Entertainment
Pratik Gandhi on 1 year of Scam 1992: Dear 9th Oct, you’ve a special place…
Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor’s fan writes a letter thanking the actor for revealing about his…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh complete the shooting of their next film…
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar for Action…
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan wraps up the shooting of Adipurush
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff calls it a wrap on his next Heropanti 2
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan approached to headline Maddock Films’ next
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
“He has got that laser focus”: Michael Pearce on casting…
Here’s what Parineeti Chopra plays in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai
Taapsee Pannu reacts to Sonakshi Sinha’s comment about star kids…
MX Player drops the trailer of Krishna Bhatt’s relationship drama…
Nidhhi Agerwal: I am tired of being called a modern,…
Exclusive: Director Shoojit Sircar reveals Irrfan Khan was the first…