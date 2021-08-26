Here’s what led Tara Sutaria to nod a no to Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy

Tara Sutaria (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Newcomer Alaya F, who began her acting career with Jawaani Jaaneman (2020), recently onboarded Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming production venture, Freddy. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role and is currently filming in Mumbai.

But do you know that Alaya F was not the original choice for the female lead in the concept-driven film? Before approaching her, the makers had offered the film to a number of actresses in Bollywood, including Marjaavaan (2019) star Tara Sutaria.

Yes, a source in the know divulges that the makers wanted to rope in a fresh pair to front the primary cast. “The makers wanted a fresh pairing for the thriller and hence approached Tara for the same. The team needed her only for a few days in the initial schedule. But she had to say no to the same,” the source tells a publication.

Another source informs the same publication that Tara Sutaria could not accept the offer because she is most likely to bag yet another film from Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment after Tadap and Heropanti 2.

“Sajid Nadiadwala, who is producing Tadap and Heropanti 2, with Tara, plan to sign her for another film. In fact, she also has to shoot for Ek Villain 2 with Arjun Kapoor now for a few days. When she was offered Freddy, her dates clashed with a few days of Heropanti 2 shoot and Sajid refused to let her go as that would have hampered his project. Eventually, she had to say no to the makers of Freddy,” says the source.

Tadap also stars Ahan Shetty who is set to make his acting debut with the film. Heropanti 2, a sequel to the 2014 film Heropanti, pairs Tara Sutaria alongside Tiger Shroff.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.