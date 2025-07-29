Skip to content
 
UK heatwave set to return, temperatures could reach 31°C across southern England

South and central England brace for soaring temperatures from early August

UK heatwave 2025

London and Midlands expected to reach highs of 28–30°C

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 29, 2025
Highlights

  • Temperatures forecast to peak at 31°C in parts of southern England from 5–7 August
  • Cities including Bournemouth, Southampton, and Bath to see hottest conditions
  • London and Midlands expected to reach highs of 28–30°C
  • Cardiff and Swansea could see temperatures rise to 27°C
  • Met Office predicts potential for hot spells in southern and eastern regions into mid-August

Heatwave expected to hit early August

Southern and central parts of England are expected to experience a sharp rise in temperatures from 5 August, with forecasters predicting a brief but intense heatwave. According to WXCHARTS weather maps, temperatures could climb as high as 31°C in several areas.

The forecast comes after a cooler, unsettled end to July, with much of the UK experiencing overcast skies and lower-than-average temperatures.

Hottest conditions forecast in southern England

Cities such as Southampton, Bournemouth, Bath, and Bristol are likely to experience the highest temperatures, reaching up to 31°C. Nearby counties including Dorset, Oxfordshire, and Wiltshire are also expected to see highs around 30°C.

London and parts of Surrey may approach similar levels, while regions across the East and West Midlands are forecast to see temperatures rise to around 28°C.

Elsewhere, Wales is also expected to warm up, with Cardiff and Swansea predicted to reach 27°C.

Met Office outlook for August: Hot spells possible

The Met Office’s long-range forecast, covering 9 to 23 August, indicates that while changeable weather may continue at times due to westerly winds, more settled and sunnier spells are expected, particularly in the south.

“These [settled spells] bring more prolonged dry and sunny weather, especially across the south of the country but potentially spreading to all areas at times,” the forecast reads.
“Temperatures will likely be near or above average overall. There is a chance of some very warm or hot spells, especially in the south and east.”

This anticipated spell of heat marks a potential return to summer conditions after a notably wet and unsettled July in many parts of the UK.

