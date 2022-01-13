Health benefits of weight loss, south Asians focus group

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) this January launched a new Better Health campaign revealing six major health benefits of losing excess weight and encourage south Asian adults to live a healthier lifestyle.

It is estimated that over 56 per cent of south Asian adults in the UK are overweight, putting them at greater risk of developing serious diseases linked with obesity such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and up to 12 types of cancer.

By losing just 5 per cent of body weight one can reduce the chance of heart disease and could make all the difference in preventing treatable heart conditions.

The six benefits that could have a lasting impact on a person’s health by dropping

weight, include:

1. Reduced risk of common cancers (including cancers of the colon, oesophagus,

kidney and breast)

2. Reduced risk of high blood pressure

3. Reduced risk of heart disease

4. Reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes

5. Less strain from chronic back and joint pain

6. Reduced risk of being hospitalised or becoming seriously ill with Covid-19

GP and TV Doctor Dr Hillary Jones said: “These six benefits highlight the impact of

carrying excess weight, and the range of benefits that can be achieved by reducing your weight. Small changes every day can help you lose weight and feel healthier.

“With Better Health, there are a variety of free NHS endorsed apps, resources and online tools to help people introduce simple changes that will help them eat better and get active this new year, including the NHS Weight Loss Plan, Couch to 5K and Active 10 apps.

Award-winning dietician Azmina Govindji said: “If you’re overweight, making small,

simple changes to your routine can help cut your risk of becoming seriously ill from conditions, such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes, which are more prevalent in south Asian communities.

“It also reduces your chances of being hospitalised if you develop Covid-19. The resources from the Better Health campaign provide the support you need to take small steps towards a healthier lifestyle in the new year – whether it’s losing weight, getting more active, or making better food choices.”

Better Health is working in partnership with 16 weight management and physical activity partners who are providing both free and discounted offers. The website also highlights the free local weight management services provided by Local Authorities.

Public Health Minister Maggie Throup said: “The new Better Health campaign focuses on improving adults’ health and helping them get to a healthier weight.

“January is a great time of the year for making resolutions and I hope that people can use this as a kick-start moment to be more active and eat healthier – especially when losing body weight can have such a positive impact on our health, including reducing the chance of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19.”

The six benefits’ list has been created based on evidence cited in the Government’s Obesity Strategy: “Tackling Obesity: Empowering adults and children to live healthier lives”, alongside NHS and additional sources, to provide the public with motivating reasons to eat better and get active in 2022.