  • Friday, July 02, 2021
Entertainment

Haseen Dillruba movie review: Vikrant Massey shines in this strictly average film

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Haseen Dillruba has started streaming on Netflix. It stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. The trailer of the film was quite impressive, but the movie isn’t a great watch.

The film starts with a scene where we are shown that there’s a blast in a house, and Rani’s (Taapsee) husband Rishu (Vikrant) dies in it. The film then goes into flashback and showcases that how a small-town guy named Rishu gets married to a Delhi-based girl named Rani. After marriage, they don’t have a great physical relationship and this leads to Rani’s attraction towards Neel (Harshvarshan) who is Rishu’s cousin. Rani and Neel get into a physical relationship, and the former falls in love with the good-looking and charming Neel. But, things don’t go as planned, and moving further the film becomes clutter.

Haseen Dillruba is written (story, screenplay & dialogues) by Kanika Dhillon. She has earlier penned some amazing films like Size Zero (Tamil / Telugu), Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, and Judgementall Hai Kya. But, Haseen Dillruba clearly doesn’t match her previous works. The movie starts off very well; the first half is engaging. But, the second half is a mess.

Vinil Mathew as a director also fails to keep us engaged throughout the movie. There are some good scenes, but then most of the time; the film just makes us wonder what’s happening and why it’s happening. In movies like Haseen Dillruba climax play a very important part, but here it fails to impress.

Talking about performances, it’s Vikrant Massey who steals the show. He is excellent in the film and in the second half when the film falters a lot; it’s his performance that shines. Taapsee Pannu is a fantastic actress and there’s no second thought about it. But, Haseen Dillruba doesn’t do justice to her talent. Harshvardhan Rane doesn’t have much to do in the film and he is quite average. In the supporting cast, it’s only Yamini Das (Rishu’s mother) who gets a good scope and she has performed really well.

One thing that impressed us a lot in the movie is Amit Trivedi’s music. All the songs in the film are damn good.

Overall, Haseen Dillruba is a strictly average film. If you skip it, you won’t be losing much.

Ratings: 2.5/5

Watch the trailer here…

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

