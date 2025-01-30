Harvey Weinstein asks court to speed up retrial amid health concerns

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood producer, pleaded with a New York court to move up his retrial for sex crimes, citing his poor health and the harsh conditions at Rikers Island jail, which he described as a "hellhole." During a hearing in Manhattan on Wednesday, Judge Curtis Farber set the trial date for April 15, but Weinstein, 72, argued he might not survive that long due to his deteriorating health.





Weinstein, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, told the judge he is battling multiple health issues, including cancer, diabetes, and heart problems. He emphasised that every day at Rikers is a struggle, calling the facility "medieval" and claiming he was recently given the wrong medication. "I can't hold on anymore. I want justice for myself and this to be over with," he said.



Attorney Arthur Aidala addresses the media following Harvey Weinstein’s court appearance on October 23, 2024, in New York City Getty Images

Weinstein’s lawyers have repeatedly criticised the medical care he receives at Rikers, describing it as substandard and unhygienic. They urged the court to prioritise his case, citing his declining health. Judge Farber expressed sympathy but explained that his schedule is packed, including a murder trial in March. However, he agreed to consider moving Weinstein’s trial up by a week.



Weinstein’s 2020 conviction for rape and sexual assault was overturned last year by New York’s highest court, which ruled that the trial was unfair because testimony from women not involved in the case was allowed. He now faces a retrial on charges of raping an aspiring actor in 2013 and sexually assaulting a production assistant in 2006. Additionally, a new charge alleges he assaulted another woman in 2006.



Weinstein’s legal team argued that the new charge was added unfairly to strengthen the prosecution’s case. Prosecutors, however, defended their decision, stating the allegation required careful investigation.



Once a powerful figure in Hollywood, Weinstein co-founded Miramax and The Weinstein Company, producing acclaimed films like Pulp Fiction. His downfall in 2017 sparked the #MeToo movement as numerous women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct.



Weinstein remains in custody due to a separate 16-year prison sentence for rape in California. His lawyers are appealing that conviction, claiming he did not receive a fair trial. As he awaits retrial in New York, Weinstein continues to fight for his freedom while battling serious health challenges.