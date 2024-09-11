Kane marks 100th cap with double as England defeat Finland

The England captain scored twice in the second half at Wembley, celebrating his latest milestone in a career full of achievements.

The 31-year-old joins an elite group of just 10 players to have reached 100 caps for England, alongside notable figures like David Beckham and Bobby Moore. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

HARRY Kane marked his 100th appearance for England with two goals that secured a 2-0 victory over Finland in the Nations League on Tuesday.

The England captain scored twice in the second half at Wembley, celebrating his latest milestone in a career full of achievements. The 31-year-old joins an elite group of just 10 players to have reached 100 caps for England, alongside notable figures like David Beckham and Bobby Moore.

Peter Shilton remains England’s most capped player with 125 appearances, followed by Wayne Rooney, who holds the outfield record with 120. Kane is widely expected to surpass both. He also becomes just the third player to score on their 100th England appearance, following Rooney and Bobby Charlton.

Kane, already England’s all-time leading scorer as of March 2023, now has 68 goals for his country. Inspired by athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo and NFL star Tom Brady, Kane continues to push forward in his career.

Before the match, Kane was honoured with a ceremonial gold cap by former England players Frank Lampard and Ashley Cole. He led the team onto the pitch with two of his children by his side, adding a personal touch to the occasion.

“His finishing is very good, even in training. It’s not a surprise when he scores goals as his habits are so good,” said interim England manager Lee Carsley. “The way he trains and conducts himself, he is a great example for the rest of the players.”

While Kane took the headlines, it was also a significant win for Carsley, who guided England to a 2-0 win over Ireland in his first game in charge on Saturday. Carsley, who replaced Gareth Southgate after the Euro 2024 final loss to Spain, is the first England manager to win his first two competitive games since Fabio Capello in 2008.

Carsley’s more attacking approach has set him apart from his predecessor’s conservative style. Whether his start is enough to secure the permanent role remains to be seen, but his results have certainly given the Football Association something to think about.

“I’m totally relaxed about the situation. I have got to do a good job,” Carsley said. “We have shown ourselves that we can do it. We can put ideas in place and the players have responded really well.”

Former England Under-21 coach Carsley showed faith in younger players, giving Lille midfielder Angel Gomes his first start, while Chelsea winger Noni Madueke assisted Kane’s second goal after coming on for his debut.

Kane’s first goal came in the 58th minute, after several attempts were denied by Finland keeper Lukas Hradecky. Picking up a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kane struck from 20 yards out, the ball crashing off the underside of the crossbar into the net.

Kane added his second in the 76th minute, converting a low cross from Madueke, after another precise pass from Alexander-Arnold. Kane left the pitch to a standing ovation soon after, rounding off a memorable night.