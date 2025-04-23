Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Top 10 tracks on Harmz Matharu’s playlist

Eastern Eye got him to select 10 songs he loves

Top 10 tracks on Harmz Matharu’s playlist

Harmz Matharu

Instagram/ harmzmatharumusic
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 23, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Rising British music star Harmz Matharu recently released his single Tera Deewana on the label 3Q Records.

The Birmingham-born artist teamed up with music producer DXL and lyricist Riyan Khan on the emotionally charged love song. A student of the legendary musician Ustaad Ajit Singh Mutlashi, the talented singer has always drawn inspiration from his classical roots and incorporated those influences into commercial tracks.

Eastern Eye got him to select 10 songs he loves.

Tera Yaar Bolda by Surjit Bindrakhia: My all-time favourite bhangra song by an artist I, like many others, greatly admire – the legend, Surjit Bindrakhia! This is definitely a track that will get you on the dancefloor, even today, so many years after it was released.

Nazron Ton Gir Gayee by Sardool Sikander: The absolute legend delivered one of my all-time favourites. The vocal technicality of Sardool uncleji is elite on this classic, filled with so much emotion.

Mundian To Bach Ke by Panjabi MC: This track put Punjabi music on the world map. Panjabi MC created an anthem that we, as Punjabis, are recognised by in the mainstream and commercial market.

Londono Patola by Jazzy B: This track is pure good vibes, even today, decades after it first released. One for the car journeys, but also the dance floors. For me, a game-changer that marked a shift in the music that influenced my life.

Chan Mere Makhna by The Safri Boys: A great song from the 1990s collection. The Safri Boys are my favourite UK band with some major hits, including this dancefloor classic.

Tere Theke Toh by Anari Sangeet Party: I first heard this track during a band rehearsal with Jaz Dhami before I began my professional journey. I absolutely loved its lyrics and vibe, so much so that I went home the same day and searched for it on YouTube. It was a true honour to perform this track at weddings and see the guests go wild.

Kan Kar Gal Sun Makhna by Amar Singh Chamkila & Amarjot: A musical masterpiece. The vaja (harmonium) at the start, which introduces the track, is amazing. It’s then complemented by a perfect vocal delivery by the late great Punjabi music icons.

To The Stars by The PropheC: I love his music and compositions – he has created his own unique market. My latest single Tera Deewana took inspiration from The PropheC’s style, and I hope listeners can hear that.

Ae Jo Silli Silli/Narazgi by Hans Raj Hans and Navraj Hans: I love this T-Series mixtape. It’s one of those songs I can just sit and listen to. I really appreciate the technical ability of both singers and the band on this track.

Kalli Kitte Mil by Kulwinder Dhillon and Aman Hayer: What a song. Taken from the album Changes. The opening poetry and music get crowds rocking and singing along. I love the vibe of the track.

Instagram: @harmzmatharumusic

amar singh chamkilabritish music starchan mere makhnacommercial tracksharmzmatharumusicmusic producerq recordsthe safri boysharmz matharu

Related News

SOAS exhibition showcases emerging South Asian artists
UK Events

Past Meets Present: South Asian Artists

Mughal Empire Painting
UK Events

Mughal Splendor at V&A

Everything You Need to Know About the Glastonbury 2025 Ticket Resale
Art & Culture

Everything you need to know about the Glastonbury Festival 2025 ticket resale

Hotel Amba Yaalu
Features

Sri Lanka’s women-run resort defies industry bias

More For You

Top 10 musical moments with Vanessa Ramoutar

Vanessa Ramoutar

Top 10 musical moments with Vanessa Ramoutar

WHETHER it is running two successful businesses, releasing marvellous music, or delivering explosive live performances, Vanessa Ramoutar puts her heart and soul into everything she does.

The multi-talented star recently released her incredibly catchy song Iz Ah Indian Wedding and is also one half of a musical power couple with her husband, popular singer Rick Ram. This has collectively turned the Trinidad and Tobago-based singer into a striking symbol of girl power.

Keep ReadingShow less
My top 10 books by Nilesha Chauvet

Nilesha Chauvet

My top 10 books by Nilesha Chauvet

Eastern Eye

NILESHA CHAUVET made her mark in 2024 with her deliciously dark debut crime novel Her Two Lives.

The psychological suspense thriller revolves around a woman who cares for the elderly by day and becomes a vigilante by night. The acclaimed book grew from her love for literature.

Keep ReadingShow less
My playlist with Nachiket Lele

Nachiket Lele

My playlist with Nachiket Lele

POPULAR Indian Idol contestants Sayli Kamble, Nitin Kumar, and Nachiket Lele will headline a UK concert at Sattavis Patidar Centre on April 19.

The talented singers will perform hit songs from across the decades, including from Bollywood.

Keep ReadingShow less
Top 10 musical moments of Maham Suhail

Maham Suhail

Top 10 musical moments of Maham Suhail

Eastern Eye

MAHAM SUHAIL’S musical journey is marked by moments of wanderlust, drawing inspiration from different cultures and musical traditions, while setting new trends with her signature blend of electronic and folk music, samples, textural soundscapes, and innovative vocal and production techniques.

The London-based Pakistani vocalist, composer, and producer has reached impressive milestones, including her selfproduced and internationally acclaimed World Beat album Mitti, performances on prestigious stages, international collaborations, singing in seven languages, and bending genres.

Keep ReadingShow less
Top 10 favourite songs of Sofia Gillani

Sofia Gillani

Top 10 favourite songs of Sofia Gillani

Eastern Eye

BRITISH talent Sofia Gillani began her singing journey at the age of nine after playing the lead role in the stage musical Evita and performing the challenging song Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.

Since then, the independent artist has devoted herself to music – singing, writing, producing, and crafting her own unique sound. She has performed on major stages and even directed her own music videos. Her singles, including Water Run Dry and Levels, have been featured on BBC Introducing...

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc