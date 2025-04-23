Top 10 tracks on Harmz Matharu’s playlist

Rising British music star Harmz Matharu recently released his single Tera Deewana on the label 3Q Records.
The Birmingham-born artist teamed up with music producer DXL and lyricist Riyan Khan on the emotionally charged love song. A student of the legendary musician Ustaad Ajit Singh Mutlashi, the talented singer has always drawn inspiration from his classical roots and incorporated those influences into commercial tracks.
Eastern Eye got him to select 10 songs he loves.
Tera Yaar Bolda by Surjit Bindrakhia: My all-time favourite bhangra song by an artist I, like many others, greatly admire – the legend, Surjit Bindrakhia! This is definitely a track that will get you on the dancefloor, even today, so many years after it was released.
Nazron Ton Gir Gayee by Sardool Sikander: The absolute legend delivered one of my all-time favourites. The vocal technicality of Sardool uncleji is elite on this classic, filled with so much emotion.
Mundian To Bach Ke by Panjabi MC: This track put Punjabi music on the world map. Panjabi MC created an anthem that we, as Punjabis, are recognised by in the mainstream and commercial market.
Londono Patola by Jazzy B: This track is pure good vibes, even today, decades after it first released. One for the car journeys, but also the dance floors. For me, a game-changer that marked a shift in the music that influenced my life.
Chan Mere Makhna by The Safri Boys: A great song from the 1990s collection. The Safri Boys are my favourite UK band with some major hits, including this dancefloor classic.
Tere Theke Toh by Anari Sangeet Party: I first heard this track during a band rehearsal with Jaz Dhami before I began my professional journey. I absolutely loved its lyrics and vibe, so much so that I went home the same day and searched for it on YouTube. It was a true honour to perform this track at weddings and see the guests go wild.
Kan Kar Gal Sun Makhna by Amar Singh Chamkila & Amarjot: A musical masterpiece. The vaja (harmonium) at the start, which introduces the track, is amazing. It’s then complemented by a perfect vocal delivery by the late great Punjabi music icons.
To The Stars by The PropheC: I love his music and compositions – he has created his own unique market. My latest single Tera Deewana took inspiration from The PropheC’s style, and I hope listeners can hear that.
Ae Jo Silli Silli/Narazgi by Hans Raj Hans and Navraj Hans: I love this T-Series mixtape. It’s one of those songs I can just sit and listen to. I really appreciate the technical ability of both singers and the band on this track.
Kalli Kitte Mil by Kulwinder Dhillon and Aman Hayer: What a song. Taken from the album Changes. The opening poetry and music get crowds rocking and singing along. I love the vibe of the track.
Instagram: @harmzmatharumusic