Hamari Bahu Silk star helpless as makers refuse to pay her pending dues

We all face times when the going gets tough, but the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic is so severe and devastating that it has brought most of us to our knees. TV actor Chahat Pandey, who played the female lead opposite Zaan Khan on a ZEE TV show called Hamari Bahu Silk, reveals that she is in an unfortunate state in these testing times.

Talking to a publication, the actress says that she has exhausted all her savings. She has no money to pay her rent and hence, her landlord has asked her to vacate the place. All shooting activities in India are on hold due to the Coronavirus virus, which has left lakhs of people with no work and money to meet their daily expenses.

The worst part for Chahat is that she has not been paid a single penny for her work in her last show Hamari Bahu Silk. “Whatever savings I had, which I had earned from my previous shows, I had invested while working on Hamari Bahu Silk. Whether it was for travelling, or on food or for paying my rent, I had exhausted all my savings. During that time, I kept asking the producers to give me my hard-earned money but they kept giving the same excuses that the channel had not paid them. Things got out of hand for me, as I had no money and I had to pay rent of my house,” says the actress.

She goes on to add, “The landlord kept asking me for money and I did not have any money to give him. The landlord was not wrong, after all he also needed money. How long can anyone wait for their money? Ultimately, the landlord asked me to either give him his money or vacate the place. I had no other option. I went to one of the producer’s office and cried in front of him. I wept as I was feeling helpless. I pleaded in front of him to give my money, but he did not pay any heed to my request and once again told me he does not have money.”

It is not just Chahat Pandey, but we hear that several cast and crew members have not been paid their dues. Interestingly, it has been almost a year since Hamari Bahu Silk went off-air. The actors and technicians working on the show have been chasing the makers for clearing their dues ever since.