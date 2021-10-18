Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki: Makers wanted a kid like Taimur to play baby Krishna

By: Mohnish Singh

Star Bharat’s Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki is one of the biggest mythological shows to hit the airwaves in recent times. Right from the onset, the biggest question around the show was, who would play Bal Krishna on the show. After a long audition process, the makers finally found their baby Krishna in Hazel Kaur.

The makers feel that Kaur is the perfect amalgamation of innocence and mischievous, something that the character highly demanded. However, it is being said that the process of casting was quite a tedious task for the team. A team member from the set reveals that the makers wanted to pick the perfect face for the character which led them to struggle for a bit.

“The makers did a dipstick amongst the audience so as to know what kind of face they would like to see play Bal Krishna. The one name that popped up the most in all the research was of Taimur,” a source close to the production stated.

Apparently, Taimur, the son of superstars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was the audience’s favourite to play the character of Krishna. Ostensibly, the makers were looking for a fresh like Taimur or his doppelganger to come on board for the show. After hundreds of auditions, it was eventually Hazel who was finalized to play the character. Although, Hazel is not a Taimur lookalike she has all the charm to play Bal Krishna.

For the unversed, Star Bharat has always brought to the fore the best portrayals when it comes to mythological shows. Given that, there is an obvious increase in appetite to consume their unique bouquet of content.

Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki rightly captures the essence of Bal Krishna, the adorable little butter thief, and his legendary stories. Brace yourself to go on a divine mythological journey with the show, produced by none other than Siddharth Kumar Tewary starting on the 19th of October at 9.30 PM only on Star Bharat.

