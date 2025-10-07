Group Behind Live App EloElo Adds Vinay Juluri as CFO

The Indian startup sector, particularly when it comes to tech-centric startups, is buzzing right now. One of the headline acts to recently hit the news is EloElo Group, which was founded in 2020 to launch the wildly popular EloElo app.
Since the start of 2025, EloElo has experienced rapid growth, reaching millions of users, expanding into new arenas, and raising a sizable amount of capital. The aim is to take the novel application of live streaming in its app from the many Indian markets it currently services to the vast Indian diaspora.
As a part of this next major stage of growth, EloElo Group have brought in Vinay Juluri to operate as the group’s new CFO.
Series B Funding Success and a New CFO
Based in Bengaluru, Karnataka, live streaming entertainment startup app EloElo set about its Series B funding round in the spring of this year. Led by Play Ventures, EloElo managed to raise $13.5 million, with many others like Kalaari Capital, Waterbridge Ventures, and Rocket Captial, getting in on the action.
With this influx of funding, EloElo Group aims to bolster its array of AI-powered tools that users can tap into on its app. With local Indian markets well covered, EloElo seeks to scale up and expand into Indian diaspora markets.
Already, the app serves a vast, multilingual audience. One of the major challenges of tech such as EloElo emerging from the Indian market is the diverse array of languages spoken across the country. Already, the live streaming app caters to Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and several other languages.
To assist in these plans for further growth, development, and expansion, EloElo Group have turned to former Mensa Brands CFO Vinay Juluri. He’ll reprise a similar role to his last as the new CFO of EloElo, working alongside the company’s leadership to offer counsel, lead financial strategies, and strengthen the finance function.
Leveraging Live Streaming to Make a Multi-Million App
Source: Pexels
Boasting well over 100 million downloads on Android alone, EloElo has not only tapped into the popular tech that is live streaming, but the app has also taken it another step further. Thanks to its integration of micropayments and gamification elements, people can host interactive live sessions, increasing immersion and entertainment.
It’s a process that we haven’t seen in live social apps before, but have seen worked into other forms of entertainment. An example of this would be Whatnot, which has looked to leverage live streaming's entertainment value in the world of eCommerce and collectables selling.
In another example, for a leading UK casino, live casino has long been a major selling point. What elevates the experience in games like Family Feud Live from Vegas, Lucky Tree Baccarat, and Super Card is that table games or game shows are run live by a professional croupier or host. Extra hardware is needed in the studios, but the result is the most immersive and interactive live online gaming experience possible.
The baseline product of EloElo is all about this clearly popular development of live streaming, with the extra funds and the new CFO coming in to help expand the offering and perhaps discover the next great innovation for the tech.
This article is paid content. It has been reviewed and edited by the Eastern Eye editorial team to meet our content standards.