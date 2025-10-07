Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Group Behind Live App EloElo Adds Vinay Juluri as CFO

Group Behind Live App EloElo Adds Vinay Juluri as CFO
Photo by satyaprakash kumawat on Unsplash
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 07, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

The Indian startup sector, particularly when it comes to tech-centric startups, is buzzing right now. One of the headline acts to recently hit the news is EloElo Group, which was founded in 2020 to launch the wildly popular EloElo app.

Since the start of 2025, EloElo has experienced rapid growth, reaching millions of users, expanding into new arenas, and raising a sizable amount of capital. The aim is to take the novel application of live streaming in its app from the many Indian markets it currently services to the vast Indian diaspora.

As a part of this next major stage of growth, EloElo Group have brought in Vinay Juluri to operate as the group’s new CFO.

Series B Funding Success and a New CFO

Based in Bengaluru, Karnataka, live streaming entertainment startup app EloElo set about its Series B funding round in the spring of this year. Led by Play Ventures, EloElo managed to raise $13.5 million, with many others like Kalaari Capital, Waterbridge Ventures, and Rocket Captial, getting in on the action.

With this influx of funding, EloElo Group aims to bolster its array of AI-powered tools that users can tap into on its app. With local Indian markets well covered, EloElo seeks to scale up and expand into Indian diaspora markets.

Already, the app serves a vast, multilingual audience. One of the major challenges of tech such as EloElo emerging from the Indian market is the diverse array of languages spoken across the country. Already, the live streaming app caters to Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and several other languages.

To assist in these plans for further growth, development, and expansion, EloElo Group have turned to former Mensa Brands CFO Vinay Juluri. He’ll reprise a similar role to his last as the new CFO of EloElo, working alongside the company’s leadership to offer counsel, lead financial strategies, and strengthen the finance function.

Leveraging Live Streaming to Make a Multi-Million App

Source: Pexels

Boasting well over 100 million downloads on Android alone, EloElo has not only tapped into the popular tech that is live streaming, but the app has also taken it another step further. Thanks to its integration of micropayments and gamification elements, people can host interactive live sessions, increasing immersion and entertainment.

It’s a process that we haven’t seen in live social apps before, but have seen worked into other forms of entertainment. An example of this would be Whatnot, which has looked to leverage live streaming's entertainment value in the world of eCommerce and collectables selling.

In another example, for a leading UK casino, live casino has long been a major selling point. What elevates the experience in games like Family Feud Live from Vegas, Lucky Tree Baccarat, and Super Card is that table games or game shows are run live by a professional croupier or host. Extra hardware is needed in the studios, but the result is the most immersive and interactive live online gaming experience possible.

The baseline product of EloElo is all about this clearly popular development of live streaming, with the extra funds and the new CFO coming in to help expand the offering and perhaps discover the next great innovation for the tech.


This article is paid content. It has been reviewed and edited by the Eastern Eye editorial team to meet our content standards.

eloelo appindian marketslive streaming

Related News

Create Birthday Messages with CapCut AI Lab Effects
Contributed Post

Create Birthday Messages with CapCut AI Lab Effects

More For You

India’s billion-pound beef paradox

Beef Exports and Bharat

India’s billion-pound beef paradox challenges its sacred Hindu values

Nitin Mehta

Bharatiya or Indian civilisation is the oldest and living civilisation. Over the course of history, numerous civilisations came and triumphed for some time and then disappeared without a trace. The Bharatiya or Hindu civilisation, in spite of its antiquity and centuries of oppression, is as radiant and as dynamic as a young horse which is powerful, energetic, strong and has an unyielding spirit.

It has deep roots with an unmatched heritage of learning, culture, languages, food, history, science, spirituality, arts, architecture, mathematics, philosophy, doctrines of war and peace and much more. More than all this, Hindu civilisation has the concept of Ahimsa and Compassion. Compassion towards all living beings. Animals share this planet with us. A practising Hindu will not harm even an ant. This position is unique to the Dharmic faiths, namely Hinduism, Sikhism, Jainism and Buddhism.

Keep ReadingShow less
Is Christianity really the world’s biggest religion? Experts question global data bias

Map showing global distribution of major world religions by region

Visual Capitalist

Is Christianity really the world’s biggest religion? Experts question global data bias

Nitin Mehta

Every few years, the media boldly announces the state of world religions. However, the final messages remain the same: that the first position is held by Christianity, followed by Islam. The organisation that gathers these statistics is the US-based Centre for the Study of Global Christianity, with its headquarters at the Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary, South Hamilton, Massachusetts. The statistics provided by this organisation—which, as the name suggests, is very much Christian—are widely circulated by global media.

The 2025 statistics place Christianity as the biggest religion in the world, followed by Islam. Backing up the Centre is Pew Research. Pew, too, is a Christian organisation. The word “pew” refers to the benches on which people sit in a church. Pew is also financially supported by the John Templeton Foundation, which is a Christian organisation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian soldier

An Indian soldier stands guard as national flags wave in the background

Getty Images

India won the brief conflict with Pakistan but lost the propaganda war

Nitin Mehta

After the dastardly killing of 25 Hindus by terrorists in Pahalgam, India delivered a devastating blow to Pakistan. It sent the message that India will not tolerate terrorist attacks anymore. However, India seems to have lost the propaganda war. In any battle, propaganda plays a huge role.

There are two interpretations of how the brief conflict was suddenly brought to a close. The Indian interpretation is that the Pakistani commanders urged India to stop the conflict and India agreed. This in itself raises some crucial questions. If the enemy is urging you to stop, why would you? Certainly the great Chanakya's response would be to take full advantage of the enemy's weakness. Did India get any cast-iron guarantees that Pakistan will stop state-sponsored terrorist attacks? Did India ask for the immediate release of Sudhir Kulbushan Yadav who is in a Pakistani jail for nine years on false spying charges?

Keep ReadingShow less
indira gandhi Emergency history

Indira Gandhi

Facebook

When Croydon met Alexandra Palace: Protesting Indira’s Emergency from London

Nitin Mehta

The former PM of India, Indira Gandhi, declared a state of emergency in 1975. In London, the newly formed Friends of India Society was organising protests and campaigning for the restoration of democracy. On Saturday, 24 April 1976, an international conference was held at Alexandra Palace.

Shiva Naipaul, the famous Trinidadian writer of Indian origin, wrote the following article in The London Times newspaper. Here is a brief summary of what he wrote:

Keep ReadingShow less
Crime in london

London stands tall with global power and cultural prestige

Getty Images

London: Crime, corruption, and a crumbling society

Nitin Mehta

The great city of London has had a chequered history—from the Great Plague to the smog-filled streets of the 20th century. After the Black Death of 1348–49, which killed millions across Europe, London was struck by the bubonic plague between 1655 and 1666. Poor sanitation led to sewage overflowing in the streets and the Thames, increasing the population of disease-carrying black rats. The plague killed nearly 200,000 people, a quarter of London’s population at the time. Cases continued sporadically until the Great Fire of London in September 1666, which some believe ended the epidemic.

In 1952, the Great Smog engulfed the city, with coal pollution killing 10,000–12,000 Londoners and leaving 100,000 with respiratory illnesses. Yet, as Britain’s empire grew, so did London’s fortunes. By the early 20th century, more than half of the world’s trade was financed in British currency, making London the financial heart of the empire. It became a global hub for banking, insurance, maritime services, commodities, and stockbroking.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us