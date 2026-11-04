Google puts US schools in a difficult position over AI: What parents and teachers need to know

Google will switch off AI features and Search by default for K-12 student accounts until administrators enable them.

Schools that reject AI entirely will also lose access to Google Search.

Educators and child safety groups have raised concerns about critical thinking, academic integrity and children's exposure to AI.

Google is putting US schools in a difficult position over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in classrooms, with a new policy that could leave students without access to its traditional search engine if administrators decide to block AI tools. The change affects K-12 student accounts, covering kindergarten through to the final year of secondary school.

Under the revised policy, Google's AI products and Search will remain switched off by default until school administrators explicitly enable them. However, schools that choose to completely reject generative AI will also lose student access to Google Search, raising questions about how much control educators really have over the technology used in classrooms.

The announcement, made on Tuesday (3), comes amid growing concern among parents, teachers and child development experts about the impact of AI on children's education.

Why could schools lose access to Google Search?

The issue lies in how Google has integrated AI into its search technology.

The company is updating controls for Gemini, Gemini Notebook, Gemini in Classroom and Google Search, allowing school administrators to decide which services students can access. However, its systems do not offer a completely AI-free version of Search for school accounts.

Chris Phillips, Google's vice-president and general manager of education, reportedly told The New York Times that "Search and AI are deeply integrated". He added that students at schools choosing to disable AI altogether would not have access to Search either.

This creates a difficult choice for school districts that want students to retain access to online research tools without exposing them to generative AI.

Google says the revised settings are intended to give school leaders greater control over classroom technology. Its official blog states that access to the products will remain switched off for K-12 accounts until administrators explicitly turn them on.

The company has also said it will provide more details in the coming months to help schools prepare for the changes.

What are parents and teachers worried about?

One of the biggest concerns is that students could become increasingly dependent on AI-generated answers instead of learning how to research, question information and solve problems independently.

Teachers have raised concerns that generative AI makes it easier for students to complete assignments without fully understanding the subject. While AI can explain complicated topics, critics argue that relying on ready-made answers could weaken critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Child safety groups have also questioned whether younger students should have access to AI-generated information without stronger safeguards. Concerns include inaccurate responses, misleading information and the possible effects of prolonged AI use on children's cognitive development.

New York City and Los Angeles have already introduced restrictions on generative AI use in schools while assessing its risks and developing policies.

Former Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan criticised Google's latest approach, reportedly arguing that the company was using its search dominance to pressure schools into adopting AI.

Children's digital safety group Fairplay has also opposed the move. Its executive director Josh Golin argued that schools should be able to reject AI without losing access to essential digital services.

The debate is not limited to whether children should use AI. It also concerns whether schools can independently decide how much technology belongs in the classroom.

Does Google believe AI can improve learning?

Google has defended its approach by arguing that AI can support education when it is used appropriately.

The company is expanding a feature called Guided Learning, which is designed to help students understand concepts rather than simply provide answers.

For example, a student working on a difficult physics problem could receive step-by-step prompts and explanations to help work through the solution. Someone preparing a book report could receive questions that encourage them to develop their own ideas.

Google says the approach is intended to encourage what it calls productive struggle, allowing students to work through challenges with guidance rather than immediately receiving answers.

Guided Learning is being introduced in Google Classroom globally, while its integration into Search will initially be tested in selected US schools before a wider rollout.

The company believes these tools could help teachers personalise learning and identify areas where students need additional support.

What happens next for US schools?

The revised policy will require school administrators to review their digital learning arrangements and decide which Google services should be available to different age groups.

Schools could enable Search and its associated AI features, or keep both switched off. Administrators will also have controls to manage access to Google's other AI products.

This could prove particularly challenging for school districts that already rely heavily on Google Workspace for Education, Google Classroom and Chromebook devices.

Google says it will work with schools and educators before implementing the changes, with further details expected in the coming months.

The company says its objective is to give school leaders greater control over classroom AI. However, the debate raises a wider question for the education sector: should access to a basic internet search engine depend on whether a school is willing to adopt artificial intelligence?