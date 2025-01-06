'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez' lead Golden Globe wins

AT THE 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, The Brutalist, the story of a Holocaust survivor chasing the American dream, and Emilia Perez, a musical thriller about a Mexican drug lord transitioning to a woman, won the top awards of the evening.
The Brutalist took home the Golden Globe for Best Drama Film, with Adrien Brody earning Best Actor in a Drama for his portrayal of an architect trying to build a life in the United States. The film also claimed the Best Director award for Brady Corbet.
Brody, reflecting on the film's themes, said: "To the many people who have struggled emigrating to this country, I hope this work stands to lift you up a bit and give you a voice."
In the musical or comedy category, Emilia Perez, directed by Spanish filmmaker María José Cuevas, triumphed as the Best Musical or Comedy Film. The Netflix film won a total of four Golden Globes, including Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldana.
Karla Sofía Gascón, the trans actor who plays the lead role, expressed her gratitude by saying: "The light always wins over the darkness. You can never take away our soul, or existence or identity."
The evening also saw the Wicked movie adaptation win the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award. Director Jon M. Chu spoke on stage about the power of optimism, saying: "When pessimism and cynicism sort of rule the planet right now, we can still make art, and still make art that is an act of optimism, that is empowerment and that is joy."
In a surprise, Demi Moore won Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film for her role in The Substance, a film about a fading actress seeking a fountain of youth. Moore, who has been in the industry for over 45 years, remarked: "I'm just in shock right now. I've been doing this a long time, over 45 years. This is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor."
Other notable winners included Fernanda Torres, who claimed Best Actress in a Drama for her role in the Brazilian film I'm Still Here, and Sebastian Stan, who won Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for A Different Man.
Stan, reflecting on his film's themes about disability, said: "Our ignorance and discomfort around disability and disfigurement has to end now. We have to normalize it and continue to expose ourselves to it and our children."
Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for his role in A Real Pain, a drama about cousins exploring their family roots in Poland.
Nikki Glaser, hosting the ceremony for the first time, opened the show with a playful comment about Hollywood’s political influence, joking: "You could do anything, except tell the country who to vote for."
Ahead of the event, celebrities showcased a range of fashion choices, including Wicked star Ariana Grande, who wore a yellow Givenchy gown, a tribute to the yellow brick road in the popular Broadway musical.
The Golden Globes, selected by 334 entertainment journalists from 85 countries, serve as an early indicator of which films and TV shows could garner further recognition at the upcoming Academy Awards. The awards season continues with the Oscars in March.
In the television categories, Shōgun won Best TV Drama, Hacks claimed Best Musical or Comedy Series, and Baby Reindeer was awarded Best Limited Series.
Full List of Winners at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards:
Film
Best Drama: The Brutalist
Best Comedy or Musical: Emilia Pérez
Best Actor in a Drama: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Best Actress in a Drama: Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical: Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical: Demi Moore, The Substance
Best Male Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Best Female Supporting Actor: Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez
Best Director: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Best Animated Film: Flow
Best Non-English Language Film: Emilia Pérez
Best Screenplay: Peter Straughan, Conclave
Best Original Score: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers
Best Original Song: "El Mal," Emilia Pérez
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Wicked
Television
Best Drama Series: Shōgun
Best Comedy/Musical Series: Hacks
Best Actor in a Drama: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Best Actress in a Drama: Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Best Male Supporting Actor: Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Best Female Supporting Actor: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Baby Reindeer
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series: Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ali Wong, Single Lady
(With inputs from Reuters)
