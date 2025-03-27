Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Baby Reindeer leads BAFTA TV nominations amid real-life stalker controversy

Netflix’s psychological drama secures eight nods, while Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Slow Horses, and Rivals follow closely behind.

Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer leads the 2024 BAFTA TV nominations, but controversy over the real-life stalker it’s based on continues to spark debate

Netflix
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 27, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Netflix's psychological drama Baby Reindeer has taken the lead at this year's BAFTA Television Awards, securing eight nominations. Created by and starring Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, the show has received widespread acclaim, though it remains at the centre of controversy due to a real-life defamation lawsuit. Gadd is nominated for Best Leading Actor, while co-stars Jessica Gunning who plays stalker Martha and Nava Mau as Teri are both in the running for Best Supporting Actress.

Following closely behind, ITV’s Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Apple TV+’s Slow Horses, and Disney+’s Rivals have each earned six nominations. Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which exposed one of the UK’s biggest miscarriages of justice involving sub postmasters falsely accused of fraud, is also up for Best Limited Drama alongside Baby Reindeer, Netflix’s One Day, and BBC One’s Lost Boys and Fairies.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


Other notable nominations include Sherwood and Blue Lights in the Best Drama category, facing off against superhero drama Supacell and the period drama Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light. Despite Wolf Hall earning a nod for Best Drama and Damian Lewis securing a Supporting Actor nomination for his role as Henry VIII, its lead Mark Rylance was unexpectedly left out.

In the entertainment sector, familiar faces dominate the Best Entertainment Performance category, with Ant & Dec (Saturday Night Takeaway), Claudia Winkleman (The Traitors), and Stacey Solomon (Sort Your Life Out) among the contenders. Meanwhile, Danny Dyer has earned his first BAFTA nomination in the Male Comedy Performance category for Mr Bigstuff, competing against the likes of Extraordinary’s Bilal Hasna and Kaos’s Nabhaan Rizwan.


Richard Gadd\u2019s Baby Reindeer Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer dominates BAFTA TV nominationsNetflix


The Best Leading Actress category is filled with powerhouse performances. Monica Dolan (Mr Bates vs The Post Office) is up against Billie Piper (Scoop), Anna Maxwell Martin (Until I Kill You), Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing), Marisa Abela (Industry), and Sharon D Clarke (Mr Loverman). For Leading Actor, Gadd faces stiff competition from David Tennant (Rivals), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Martin Freeman (The Responder), Lennie James (Mr Loverman), and Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office).

This year’s BAFTAs also highlight some of TV’s most talked-about moments with the Memorable Moment award, which is open to public voting. Shortlisted scenes include Bridgerton’s intimate carriage moment, Mr Bates vs The Post Office’s emotional helpline call, and The Traitors’ shocking family revelation.


BAFTA TV AwardBAFTA TV Award Getty Images


With the BAFTA TV Awards set for May 11 at London’s Royal Festival Hall, hosted by Alan Cumming, all eyes are on these celebrated shows and performances. As the British TV industry navigates budget concerns and streaming competition, these nominations just proves the strength and diversity of storytelling on the small screen.

apple tvbaby reindeerbafta tvbafta tv 2025british tv industrydefamation lawsuitdisneyitvnetflixstalker martha

Related News

Renée Zellweger Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Cast
Entertainment

Renée Zellweger joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5 with an expanded star-studded cast

british-steel-iStock
Featured

British Steel to shut blast furnaces, up to 2,700 jobs at risk

We are what we eat: How ending malnutrition could save millions of lives around the world
Comment

We are what we eat: How ending malnutrition could save millions of lives around the world

Baroness Chapman and Afshan Khan
Just Stop Oil
Trending

Just Stop Oil ends direct action campaign after major policy success

More For You

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai’s luxury car was involved in a minor collision with a BEST bus in Mumbai, sparking controversy

Getty Images

Did Aishwarya Rai’s bouncer slap a bus driver after the car accident? Viral video sparks debate

A minor road incident involving a vehicle linked to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has sparked controversy. On March 26, a BEST bus reportedly grazed a luxury car registered to the actress near Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu Tara Road bungalow in Mumbai. Although Aishwarya herself was not in the car, the situation escalated when her bouncer allegedly confronted the bus driver.

According to reports, the bus (number 8021, route 231) had just departed from the Juhu bus depot when it made contact with the Toyota Vellfire (MH02-GG-5050). The bus driver stopped to check for any damage, but an eyewitness claims that a bouncer from the bungalow came out and slapped him before he could report the incident to the police.

Keep ReadingShow less
Virat Kohli in a Turkish drama? Cricketer’s lookalike stuns fans and goes viral!

Fans were left stunned after spotting a Virat Kohli lookalike in the hit Turkish drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul

Getty Images/ Pinterest

Virat Kohli in a Turkish drama? Cricketer’s lookalike stuns fans and goes viral!

Cricket fans were left amused and confused after spotting a familiar face in the popular Turkish drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul. A viral Reddit post showed Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Güner, who plays Doğan Bey in the series, bearing a striking resemblance to Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli. The uncanny similarities set social media abuzz, with fans playfully joking about Kohli making his television debut in a historical epic.

The conversation began when a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Cavit Çetin Güner from the show, humorously captioning it, “Anushka Sharma’s husband TV show debut.” This tongue-in-cheek reference to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, Kohli’s wife, sparked a flood of reactions. Some fans admitted they were initially convinced that the cricketer had secretly ventured into acting, while others were stunned at the near-identical features between the two men.

Keep ReadingShow less
These words from Jaya Bachchan to Rekha ended her affair with Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood’s most talked-about love triangle – The untold truth behind Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan

Getty Images

These words from Jaya Bachchan to Rekha ended her affair with Amitabh Bachchan

"Amitabh is mine, was mine, and will always be mine”: Jaya Bachchan’s shocking words that ended Amitabh Bachchan’s alleged affair with Rekha!

The untold truth behind Bollywood’s most controversial love triangle and why Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha never worked together again.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ellen Pompeo Opens Up About Securing Her £16M ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Deal

The Grey’s Anatomy star secured a ground-breaking £16M deal through bold negotiation

Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo on negotiating £16M ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ deal: “I don’t have to do anything I don’t want to”

Ellen Pompeo, best known for playing Meredith Grey on the hit medical drama "Grey’s Anatomy," didn’t just stumble into her position as one of the highest-paid actresses on television. She made a strategic move, backed by confidence and preparation, to secure a deal worth £16 million a year.

When Pompeo decided to negotiate for a higher salary in 2017, she first sought advice from the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes. Though Rhimes didn’t control the financial decisions, Pompeo wanted her support before making waves in the industry. Speaking on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Pompeo shared that Rhimes was fully behind her, telling her that no one would offer her what she deserved, and she had to demand it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ian McKellen & Patrick Stewart return as Magneto and Professor X in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

With Avengers: Doomsday set for a 2026 release, fans eagerly await the return of the beloved X-Men characters in the expanding multiverse saga

Getty Images

Ian McKellen & Patrick Stewart return as Magneto and Professor X in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Marvel Studios has officially confirmed that Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart will reprise their legendary X-Men roles in Avengers: Doomsday, set for release in May 2026. The announcement was made during a live-streamed event revealing the film’s extensive ensemble cast.

The two veteran actors, who first played Magneto and Professor Charles Xavier in X-Men, will reunite on screen, marking McKellen’s first return to the role since X-Men: Days of Future Past. Stewart last appeared as a variant of Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a cameo that teased Marvel’s growing multiverse storylines.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc