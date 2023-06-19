Get ready for Proms tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by Palak Muchhal

The legendary Bollywood playback singer, lovingly referred to as the ‘Nightingale of India’, died last year, aged 92.

Image: Left: Palak Muchhal Right: Lata Mangeshkar © Dinodia Photo Gallery/Alamy

By: Mohnish Singh

Are you ready for the Proms tribute to the ‘Queen of Melody’ Lata Mangeshkar, whose voice was the soundtrack for generations of cinema-goers?

Proms, the world’s greatest classical music festival, is taking place from July 14 to September 9 at Royal Albert Hall in London, and Prom 18: Lata Mangeshkar: Bollywood Legend will take place on July 28, 2023. Noted Indian playback singer Palak Muchhal will be singing some of the late singer’s iconic songs.

The legendary Bollywood playback singer, lovingly referred to as the ‘Nightingale of India’, died last year, aged 92. She had a career spanning seven decades during which she sang over 30 thousands songs in different languages.

Her legacy is celebrated by Palak Muchhal, Palash Muchhal, and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. Together, they mark the immense career and catalogue of an extraordinary, era-defining artist.

