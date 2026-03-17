Gavaskar criticises Hundred franchise over Abrar Ahmed signing

INDIA cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has criticised the signing of Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed by an Indian-owned Hundred franchise in England, saying it "indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians".

Players from Pakistan have not featured in the Indian Premier League since 2009 due to diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

There had been speculation that Pakistan players at the inaugural Hundred auction in London could face a "shadow ban", with IPL-linked teams not bidding for them.

However, Sunrisers Leeds, which is part of the same group as IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, signed Abrar for £190,000, leading to reactions on social media.

Former India captain Gavaskar, 76, criticised the move in a column for Mid-Day newspaper.

"The fees that they pay to a Pakistani player, who then pays income tax to his government, which buys arms and weapons, indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians," he wrote.

"Whether it is an Indian entity or an overseas subsidiary of the entity that is making the payment, if the owner is Indian then he or she is contributing to the Indian casualties."

Three other Hundred teams — MI London, Manchester Super Giants and Southern Brave — are also partly owned by companies that run IPL teams.

Usman Tariq, the only other Pakistan player bought at the auction, was signed by Birmingham Phoenix, which is backed by American investors.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said last month that all eight teams in the competition would select players based on performance.

India and Pakistan, which were involved in a conflict in May last year, have not played a bilateral series in over a decade and meet only in global or regional events.

"There's still time to undo the wrong and hopefully wiser counsels will prevail," Gavaskar added.

(With inputs from agencies)