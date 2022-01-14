Website Logo
  Friday, January 14, 2022
Entertainment

Funkaar: Biopic on comedian Kapil Sharma announced

Kapil Sharma (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

A biopic on well-known stand-up comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma is in the works, the makers announced on Friday.

Titled Funkaar, the upcoming biographical drama film will be directed by director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for helming Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017). Mahaveer Jain is set to bankroll the project under Lyca Productions.

“Looking forward to bringing to the audience the story of India’s most beloved Funkaar, Kapil Sharma,” Lamba said in a statement.

Jain, who has earlier backed Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (2018) as well as upcoming films such as Ram Setu, said the team is excited to present Sharma’s life story to the world.

“Billions of people get their daily dose of dopamine, courtesy Kapil Sharma. We all need love, life, and laughter. We are proud to present comedy superstar Kapil Sharma’s untold story on the big screen, in a big way,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Sharma, who hails from Amritsar, rose to fame after winning the comedy reality television show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007.

The 40-year-old comedian continued performing acts for reality shows till he launched his own show Comedy Nights with Kapil, under his banner K9 Productions in 2013, which propelled him to further popularity.

Sharma currently hosts The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Entertainment Television. He co-produces the hit show along with superstar Salman Khan.

Sharma also ventured into film acting with Abbas Mustan-directed comic-caper Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015 and later starred in the historical drama Firangi (2017).

He is presently awaiting the release of his debut comedy special Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet, which will premiere on Netflix on January 28, 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

