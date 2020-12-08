Fukrey Returns completes 3 years of its release, team hints at returning with Fukrey 3 soon

Murtuza Iqbal







In 2013, Excel Entertainment produced a film titled Fukrey which starred Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. It was a sleeper hit at the box office and then the makers decided to come up with a sequel titled Fukrey Returns which released in 2017.

Even Fukrey Returns did quite well at the box office, and there have been reports that the makers are planning the third installment of the franchise.

Today, Fukrey Returns completes three years of its release, and the team of the film has hinted that Fukrey 3 will happen soon. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani posted on Instagram, “Celebrating 3 Years with this Fukron Ki Toli! Can’t wait for the mad journey of #Fukrey3 to begin. #3YearsOfFukreyReturns.”







Pulkit Samrat posted a video and captioned it as, “#3YearsOfFukreyReturns & we are Returning Sooooon 🤩🤩 @mriglamba @therichachadha @priyawajanand @vishakhasingh555 @pankajtripathi @fukravarun @alifazal9 @oyemanjot @vipulhappy @vishalrr @nidhidexter @rheawaghahujaa @stutir @creyetiwitty @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @excelmovies.”





Last year, while talking about Fukrey 3, Manjot Singh had told us, “I am after Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the director of the film, that please make it. Even Ritesh Sidhwani (producer of the film), he said in an interview that they are writing now. I hope if the idea is cracked then they will definitely make it.”

We are sure fans of the franchise would be super excited about Fukrey 3.





