From Bunty Aur Babli 2 to Prithviraj, YRF announces the release date of their movies

By Murtuza Iqbal







In 2020, during the lockdown, many filmmakers decided to release their films on the OTT platforms, but Yash Raj Films had announced that their movies will release in theatres only.

Now, today, they have announced the release date of their five movies…

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar







The much-delayed film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will finally release on 19th March 2021. The movie was slated to release in March 2020.

Bunty Aur Babli 2







Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 was slated to hit the big screens in June 2020. But it will now release on 23rd April 2021. The movie is a sequel to the 2005 release Bunty Aur Babli.

Shamshera

The period-drama Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor will release on 25th June 2021. Directed by Karan Malhotra the movie was earlier slated to release in July 2020.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie, which also stars Shalini Pandey, will hit the big screens on 27th August 2021.

Prithviraj

Last on the list is Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj. The movie was scheduled to release on Diwali last year, and it will now release on Diwali this year (5th November 2021).





