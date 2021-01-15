By Murtuza Iqbal







We always look forward to watching hit jodis on the big screen. But, every year, Bollywood filmmakers try to get fresh pairings on the silver screen, and 2021 won’t be an exception.

This year, too there are many new jodis that we will get to see in movies. So, today let’s look at the list of fresh jodis to look forward to on the big screen in 2021…

Akshay Kumar – Sara Ali Khan / Dhanush – Sara Ali Khan







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)





In Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, Sara has been paired opposite two actors, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Well, both the actors are quite older than Sara in real-life, especially Akshay. It will be interesting to see how Rai showcases the romance between Sara and Akshay, and Sara and Dhanush.

Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are making to the list from the past few years, but unfortunately, their film Brahmastra has not yet released. We all know that they are dating in real-life, and their fans have been waiting to watch them on the big screen together. Let’s hope that finally Brahmastra releases this year.

Akshay Kumar – Manushi Chhillar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

Akshay will surely be seen romancing many young actresses this year. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Prithviraj in which she plays the role of Sanyogita.

Ranbir Kapoor – Shraddha Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have reportedly started shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next and well, it will surely be interesting to watch the two actors on the big screen together.

Ayushmann Khurrana – Vaani Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. We have seen a few pictures of the actors from the sets and they are looking damn good together.

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani

There are strong reports that Sidharth and Kiara are dating each other, and the two have also been on vacation together. However, they haven’t confirmed that they are in a relationship. Meanwhile, their fans are excited to watch them on the big screen in Shershaah.





