Freida Pinto signs on to star in Boy at the Back of the Class adaptation

Written by Onjali Q Rauf, The Boy at the Back of the Class was first published in 2018 and won multiple awards.

Actress Frieda Pinto, who was last seen in Mr. Malcolm’s List in 2022, has bagged an exciting project. She is set to star in The Boy at the Back of the Class, an official silver-screen adaptation of the acclaimed children’s book of the same name.

Variety reports that along with Pinto, British cinema veteran Vanessa Redgrave has also joined the cast of the upcoming film. Filmmaker Stephen Herek has been tapped to helm the project.

The story centers on a mysterious boy called Ahmet who joins nine-year-old Alexa’s school. As Alexa learns that he is a refugee, separated from his family, she will do anything she can to help. With the adults out of the way, Alexa and her school friends come up with a daring plan to reunite Ahmet with his family – the start of an adventure that will take them all the way to Buckingham Palace, the official plotline reads.

Screenwriter Tim John has adapted the book. Adam Rolston and David Braithwaite of Studio Pictures are producing the project with Nicola Pearcey of Picnik Entertainment and Paul Grindey executive producing.

