Website Logo
  • Monday, June 20, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Former Sri Lankan cricketer serves tea, buns to people at gas station queues

A total of 22 per cent of the Sri Lankan population or 4.9 million people live in need of food assistance at the moment, a high-level UN official said.

The former Sri Lankan batsman urged people to look after each other (Photo – Twitter: @Rosh_Maha)

By: Krishna bhanu

Amid the unprecedented fuel crisis in the country, former Lankan cricketer Roshan Mahanama was spotted serving tea and buns to people waiting in lines outside the stores to buy fuel and cooking gas.

“We served tea and buns with the team from Community Meal Share this evening for the people at the petrol queues around Ward Place and Wijerama mawatha. The queues are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues,” Mahanama tweeted. The former Sri Lankan batsman urged people to look after each other and advised them to bring adequate fluid and food while waiting in the lines for hours.

“Please, look after each other in the fuel queues. Bring adequate fluid and food and if you’re not well please, reach out to the closest person next to you and ask for support or call 1990. We need to look after each other during these difficult times,” he said.

Grappled in the worst economic crisis since march this year, Sri Lanka has prompted an acute shortage of essential items like food, medicine, cooking gas and other fuel, toilet paper, and even matches.

In view of this, the Sri Lanka government on Saturday announced to shut down all the schools and institutions for the coming week due to prolonged power cuts.

Sri Lanka Education Ministry advised organizing online classes for the students to avoid unnecessary commutes and conserve fuel.

The economic crisis has particularly impacted food security, agriculture, livelihoods, and access to health services.

Food production in the last harvest season was 40 – 50 per cent lower than last year, and the current agricultural season is at risk, with seeds, fertilizers, fuel, and credit shortages.

The people of the country have been forced to wait in lines for hours outside stores to buy fuel and cooking gas.

A total of 22 per cent of the Sri Lankan population or 4.9 million people live in need of food assistance at the moment, a high-level UN official said.

Latest surveys reveal that 86 per cent of households are using at least one coping mechanism such as reducing food intake, including skipping meals.

The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a fall in tourism during the COVID 19 pandemic, as well as reckless economic policies, like the government’s move last year to ban chemical fertilizers in a bid to make Sri Lanka’s agriculture “100 per cent organic”.

Due to an acute shortage of foreign exchange, Sri Lanka recently defaulted on the entirety of its foreign debt amounting to about USD 51 billion.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Birmingham Labour councillor apologises for ‘anti-semitic’ remarks, says ‘There is no place for racism or…
News
No one is Queen Victoria or Prince: BJP ammid Congress’ protest against ED questioning Rahul…
News
I was 11 when I first visited a homeless shelter with my mother: Prince William…
News
Britain’s biggest rail strikes would make travel a nightmare
News
Jehan Daruvala set to become third Indian to drive a Formula 1 car
News
Female barrister suspended and fined for saying trial judge was talking ‘absolute rubbish’
News
Top 5 Yoga asanas to do at your workstation
UK
Did UK commit blunder by lifting pension age? Report finds
News
52,000 people tried to cross the English Channel in 2021: Report
UK
Meghan Markle supporters retort at Buckingham Palace leaked ‘bullying’ report, call her ‘the…
News
This US-based Sikh man is selling fuel at loss to ‘help humanity’
News
UK PM back to Downing Street after minor sinus operation
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Chris Evans more interested in returning to MCU as Human…
Birmingham Labour councillor apologises for ‘anti-semitic’ remarks, says ‘There is…
No one is Queen Victoria or Prince: BJP ammid Congress’…
Former Sri Lankan cricketer serves tea, buns to people at…
I was 11 when I first visited a homeless shelter…
Britain’s biggest rail strikes would make travel a nightmare