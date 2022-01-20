Find out how the idea of India took shape on the cricket pitch

By: Eastern Eye
LIVE PERFORMANCE
THE FOUR ACES
When: Friday February 11
Where: Symphony Hall, 8 Centenary Square, Broad Street, Birmingham B1 2EA
What: Concert headlined by iconic artists Shankar Mahadevan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia and Louis Banks, which mixes up a musical melting pot of world influences. They are supported by artists, including Indian drummer Gino Banks.
www.bmusic.co.uk
KATTAM KATTI
When: Friday February 11
Where: The Lowry, Pier 8, The Quays, Salford M50 3AZ
What: The Pagrav Dance Company presents a contemporary Kathak production that taps into the competitive chaos, creativity, and colour of Uttarayan, the world-famous international kite festival of Gujarat.
www.thelowry.com
ATIF ASLAM
When: Saturday February 12 and Sunday February 13
Where: ExCeL London, Royal Victoria Dock, Western Gateway, London E16 1XL and Morningside Arena, 31 Charter Street, Leicester LE1 3UD
What: The Pakistani superstar returns to the UK for two concerts, where he will perform his greatest hits and familiar classics with a full live band.
www.brightbeat.eu
MAGNIFICENT 4 RELOADED
When: Saturday February 19 and Sunday February 20
Where: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES and De Montfort Hall, Granville Road, Leicester LE1 7RU
What: Popular Indian Idol 12 finalists Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukha Priya and the winner Pawandeep Rajan return with another musically rich concert featuring much-loved hit songs.
www.rockonmusicuk.com
AP DHILLON AND GURINDER GILL
When: Friday February 18 and Thursday February 24
Where: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES and St George’s Hall, Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT
What: The chart-topping stars of super hit song Brown Munde will be performing two dates at The 02 as part of their first UK tour.
www.theo2.co.uk
EVENTS
TEA AND TOUR
When: Saturday January 22
Where: The London Muslim Centre, 46 Whitechapel Road, London E1 1JX
What: Free event open to all faiths that includes tea, snacks, and a tour of one of Europe’s biggest mosques. There will also be a chance to view exhibitions on the Islamic faith.
www.eventbrite.com
UPLIFTING KUNDALINI YOGA & MEDITATION CLASSES
When: Mondays, January 24 and 31
Where: Telegraph Hill Centre, Kitto Road, London SE14 5TY
What: Public Kundalini yoga classes to work on your energy through physical movement and meditation, as taught by Yogi Bhajan. No previous experience with kundalini or any other types of yoga is needed. The class is open to all ability levels and students are asked to bring their own mats.
www.eventbrite.com
CRICKET COUNTRY: AN INDIAN ODYSSEY IN THE AGE OF EMPIRE
When: Mondays January 24
Where: Leicester Museum and Art Gallery, 53 New Walk, Leicester LE1 7EA
What: Trained historian Dr Prashant Kidambi delivers a lecture on the first Indian cricket team, which travelled to Britain in 1911, and how the idea of India took shape on the cricket pitch in the age of empire.
www.eventbrite.com
THEATRE
LIFE OF PI
When: Until Sunday May 29
Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA
What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck struck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean. The cast includes Hiran Abeysekera, Mina Anwar, Nicholas Khan, Payal Mistry and Raj Ghatak.
www.londontheatre.co.uk
BROKEN WINGS
When: Friday February 11 –Saturday March 26
Where: Charing Cross Theatre, The Arches, Villiers Street, London WC2N 6NL
What: New theatre production based on best-selling novelist Kahlil Gibran’s poetic book, which takes audiences on a musical voyage, exploring issues of gender equality, immigration, the freedom to love who we love, and what ‘home’ really means.
www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk
COMEDY
AHIR SHAH: DRESS
When: Thursday January 27
Where: Arts at the Old Fire Station, 40 George Street, Oxford OX1 2AQ
What: The double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee returns with a new stand-up show about significance, insignificance, and scurvy.
www. oldfirestation.org.uk
SUKH OJLA: LIFE SUKHS
When: Friday January 28
Where: The Glee Club Oxford, Bullingdon House, 162 Cowley Road, Oxford OX4 1UE
What: Acclaimed stand-up comedian Sukh Ojla continues her solo tour of the UK with her show, where she talks about subjects including mental illness, moving back in with her parents, identity and living a double life.
www.luventertainment.co.uk
NISH KUMAR – YOUR POWER, YOUR CONTROL
When: Wednesday February 2
Where: Bonus Arena, Myton Street, Hull HU1 2PS
What: The popular stand-up comedian embarks on a brand-new stand-up show that tackles important subjects such as political upheaval, Covid, current uncertainty and why he is taking it personally.
www.bonusarenahull.com
SINDHU VEE – ALPHABET
When: Thursday February 10
Where: Key Theatre, Embankment Road, Peterborough PE1 1EF
What: A brand-new stand-up show with the popular comedian about the hair we want, the friends we have, and living the vast difference between virus and viral.
www.sindhuvee.com
ARABS VS ASIANS
When: Sunday February 20
Where: Frog and Bucket Comedy Club, 102 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LJ
What: The popular Arabs vs Asians returns for another laughter-filled comedy show hosted by Salman Malik and featuring stand-up talents Farhan Solo, Mani Liaqat, Mo Omar and Fathiya Saleh.
www.frogandbucket.com
CLASSES
SRI LANKAN COOKERY CLASS
When: Tuesday January 25
Where: The Community Kitchen, 113 Queens Road, Brighton BN1 3XG
What: Chef Kanthi shares his professional cooking techniques and flavour combinations, so you can prepare a delicious Sri Lankan meal.
www.eventbrite.com
FULL DAY SOUTH INDIAN VEGETARIAN COOKERY COURSE
When: Saturday January 29
Where: Hounslow, London
What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course learning how to make a variety of south Indian dishes from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, along with learning how to use spices to add a depth of flavour.
www.cookingwithmonisha.com