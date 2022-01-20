Find out how the idea of India took shape on the cricket pitch

Dr Prashant Kidambi’s Cricket Country

By: Eastern Eye

LIVE PERFORMANCE

THE FOUR ACES

When: Friday February 11

Where: Symphony Hall, 8 Centenary Square, Broad Street, Birmingham B1 2EA

What: Concert headlined by iconic artists Shankar Mahadevan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia and Louis Banks, which mixes up a musical melting pot of world influences. They are supported by artists, including Indian drummer Gino Banks.

www.bmusic.co.uk

KATTAM KATTI

When: Friday February 11

Where: The Lowry, Pier 8, The Quays, Salford M50 3AZ

What: The Pagrav Dance Company presents a contemporary Kathak production that taps into the competitive chaos, creativity, and colour of Uttarayan, the world-famous international kite festival of Gujarat.

www.thelowry.com

ATIF ASLAM

When: Saturday February 12 and Sunday February 13

Where: ExCeL London, Royal Victoria Dock, Western Gateway, London E16 1XL and Morningside Arena, 31 Charter Street, Leicester LE1 3UD

What: The Pakistani superstar returns to the UK for two concerts, where he will perform his greatest hits and familiar classics with a full live band.

www.brightbeat.eu

MAGNIFICENT 4 RELOADED

When: Saturday February 19 and Sunday February 20

Where: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES and De Montfort Hall, Granville Road, Leicester LE1 7RU

What: Popular Indian Idol 12 finalists Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukha Priya and the winner Pawandeep Rajan return with another musically rich concert featuring much-loved hit songs.

www.rockonmusicuk.com

AP DHILLON AND GURINDER GILL

When: Friday February 18 and Thursday February 24

Where: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES and St George’s Hall, Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

What: The chart-topping stars of super hit song Brown Munde will be performing two dates at The 02 as part of their first UK tour.

www.theo2.co.uk

EVENTS

TEA AND TOUR

When: Saturday January 22

Where: The London Muslim Centre, 46 Whitechapel Road, London E1 1JX

What: Free event open to all faiths that includes tea, snacks, and a tour of one of Europe’s biggest mosques. There will also be a chance to view exhibitions on the Islamic faith.

www.eventbrite.com

UPLIFTING KUNDALINI YOGA & MEDITATION CLASSES

When: Mondays, January 24 and 31

Where: Telegraph Hill Centre, Kitto Road, London SE14 5TY

What: Public Kundalini yoga classes to work on your energy through physical movement and meditation, as taught by Yogi Bhajan. No previous experience with kundalini or any other types of yoga is needed. The class is open to all ability levels and students are asked to bring their own mats.

www.eventbrite.com

CRICKET COUNTRY: AN INDIAN ODYSSEY IN THE AGE OF EMPIRE

When: Mondays January 24

Where: Leicester Museum and Art Gallery, 53 New Walk, Leicester LE1 7EA

What: Trained historian Dr Prashant Kidambi delivers a lecture on the first Indian cricket team, which travelled to Britain in 1911, and how the idea of India took shape on the cricket pitch in the age of empire.

www.eventbrite.com

THEATRE

LIFE OF PI

When: Until Sunday May 29

Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA

What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck struck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean. The cast includes Hiran Abeysekera, Mina Anwar, Nicholas Khan, Payal Mistry and Raj Ghatak.

www.londontheatre.co.uk

BROKEN WINGS

When: Friday February 11 –Saturday March 26

Where: Charing Cross Theatre, The Arches, Villiers Street, London WC2N 6NL

What: New theatre production based on best-selling novelist Kahlil Gibran’s poetic book, which takes audiences on a musical voyage, exploring issues of gender equality, immigration, the freedom to love who we love, and what ‘home’ really means.

www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk

COMEDY

AHIR SHAH: DRESS

When: Thursday January 27

Where: Arts at the Old Fire Station, 40 George Street, Oxford OX1 2AQ

What: The double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee returns with a new stand-up show about significance, insignificance, and scurvy.

www. oldfirestation.org.uk

SUKH OJLA: LIFE SUKHS

When: Friday January 28

Where: The Glee Club Oxford, Bullingdon House, 162 Cowley Road, Oxford OX4 1UE

What: Acclaimed stand-up comedian Sukh Ojla continues her solo tour of the UK with her show, where she talks about subjects including mental illness, moving back in with her parents, identity and living a double life.

www.luventertainment.co.uk

NISH KUMAR – YOUR POWER, YOUR CONTROL

When: Wednesday February 2

Where: Bonus Arena, Myton Street, Hull HU1 2PS

What: The popular stand-up comedian embarks on a brand-new stand-up show that tackles important subjects such as political upheaval, Covid, current uncertainty and why he is taking it personally.

www.bonusarenahull.com

SINDHU VEE – ALPHABET

When: Thursday February 10

Where: Key Theatre, Embankment Road, Peterborough PE1 1EF

What: A brand-new stand-up show with the popular comedian about the hair we want, the friends we have, and living the vast difference between virus and viral.

www.sindhuvee.com

ARABS VS ASIANS

When: Sunday February 20

Where: Frog and Bucket Comedy Club, 102 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LJ

What: The popular Arabs vs Asians returns for another laughter-filled comedy show hosted by Salman Malik and featuring stand-up talents Farhan Solo, Mani Liaqat, Mo Omar and Fathiya Saleh.

www.frogandbucket.com

CLASSES

SRI LANKAN COOKERY CLASS

When: Tuesday January 25

Where: The Community Kitchen, 113 Queens Road, Brighton BN1 3XG

What: Chef Kanthi shares his professional cooking techniques and flavour combinations, so you can prepare a delicious Sri Lankan meal.

www.eventbrite.com

FULL DAY SOUTH INDIAN VEGETARIAN COOKERY COURSE

When: Saturday January 29

Where: Hounslow, London

What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course learning how to make a variety of south Indian dishes from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, along with learning how to use spices to add a depth of flavour.

www.cookingwithmonisha.com