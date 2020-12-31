Filmmaker Aanand L Rai tests positive for Covid-19

By Murtuza Iqbal







Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who was busy with the shooting of Atrangi Re, has been tested positive for Covid-19. The director took to Twitter to inform everyone about it.

He posted, “I have tested covid positive today.Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support.”

Just a few days ago, Rai wrapped up a schedule of Atrangi Re. The filmmaker had posted about it on Instagram. He shared a picture with his team and wrote, “Warriors of #AtrangiRe standing tall on the last day of the schedule 🤗”







Atrangi Re stars Dhanush, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The film was earlier slated to release on 14th February 2021, however, due to the pandemic the shoot got delayed and the movie has been postponed. The makers have not yet announced the new release date.

Rai’s last directorial was Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero which had failed to make a mark at the box office. The filmmaker is known for his movies like Tanu Weds Manu franchise and Raanjhanaa.

We wish Aanand L Rai a speedy recovery.





