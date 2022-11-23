Website Logo
  Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Bollywood News

Felt need to reinvent myself after hitting 60: Anupam Kher on fitness regime

The actor also got candid about the importance of ‘truth’ in his work.

Anupam Kher (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is one fit actor! Even though he’s in his 60s, he’s regular at the gym, and going by his social media posts, it looks like he doesn’t ever miss his workout!

The Padma Bhushan awardee, known for “reinventing” himself on screen, is also aiming to “reinvent” his physique. In a tete-a-tete with ANI during the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the actor got candid about his fitness journey and motivation.

He said, “Seven years ago when I turned 60, I felt I should reinvent myself. I began by transforming myself physically, so people take my intentions to reinvent myself seriously. Hence, I started to exercise, hit the gym, do yoga and run.”
“I feel glad when ANI asks me about my fitness other than my films,” he added.

From sleeping on railway platforms during his struggling days to starring in some of the most successful Hindi films of all time like ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ and ‘Ram Lakhan’, the two-time National Awardee has certainly made a mark in the Hindi film industry.

The actor also got candid about the importance of “truth” in his work.

With reference to his recent hit ‘The Kashmir Files’, the ‘Saaransh’ actor said that “the audience recognizes the truth element in it (the film)….it should have happened many years back. It has taken 32 years to reach the audience and I am full of gratitude that people have understood the tragedy and truth behind it. It has done well commercially and reached from the maker’s heart to the viewers’ hearts”.
“For me, it was not just a film, but a truth which we had to carry out to the world and I am very thankful to IFFI for giving a platform to the film,” he added.

When asked about his reactions to the success of his most recent film, ‘Uunchai’, Anupam’s face beamed with joy and he said, “I consider myself a fortunate person.”
“I don’t know what will happen next year, but this year, I am very proud that my films have done great at the box office, earning over 500 crores”, he added.
Lastly, the eight-time Filmfare Awardee said, “A man can do anything if he works hard and with honesty and good intent”.

Over his illustrious career spanning five long decades, Anupam has undoubtedly carved a niche for himself and set a benchmark for Indian cinema through his many beloved roles.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

