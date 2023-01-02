Website Logo
  • Monday, January 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Fawad Khan on the possibility of The Legend of Maula Jatt release in India: ‘It’s like those sweets and delights we send across to one another on Eid and Diwali’

Directed by Bilal Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt is an official adaptation of the 1979 Pakistani cult classic Maula Jatt.

Fawad Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The release of the successful Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt in India has been indefinitely postponed. The Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer was slated to enter Indian cinemas on December 30. However, an INOX official told PTI that the distributors decided against releasing the film on the scheduled date and are yet to lock the new release date.

Meanwhile, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who plays the lead role in the film, has said that the release of his film The Legend of Maula Jatt in India would have been a good gesture for the two countries. The actor has previously worked in such Hindi films as Khoobsurat (2014), Kapoor & Sons (2016), and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

“That would be great, obviously. If it were to happen, it’s a great way to handshake. It is kind of like those sweets and delights we send across to one another on Eid and Diwali. Films and music is that kind of exchange. But things are a bit heated still, let’s see. I’ve heard it may release and it may not. So, let us see,” Khan told CNN during an interview.

The actor went on to add that the year 2022 proved to be a great year for not just him, but Pakistani cinema as a whole. “I am a small part of the industry and the kind of boundaries it pushed, the business it did and the filmmaking style…all of it proved great for Pakistani cinema,” he said.

Ameya Khopkar, the lead of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and president of their cinema wing, tweeted about the cancellation of the release of the film and wrote, “Impact of Raj Thackeray’s Warning! After the warning given by MNS, the screening of the Pakistani film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ has now been completely cancelled. Not only in the state but also anywhere in the country, this film will not be released anymore.”

Directed by Bilal Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt is an official adaptation of the 1979 Pakistani cult classic Maula Jatt.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Pakistani singer hints Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ copied from song he released 26 years ago; netizens…
NEWS
Pushpa: The Rise on its way to becoming the most loved Russian dubbed Indian film
FILM
Fans trend ‘saal nahi Salaar hoge’ announcing 2023 as the year of Salaar
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan welcomes 2023 by flaunting 8-pack abs leaving fans in awe of his fitness…
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor wishes ‘speedy recovery’ to Rennervations co-star Jeremy Renner
NEWS
Aamir Khan to join forces with RRR star Jr NTR and KGF director Prashanth Neel…
Entertainment
Anupam Kher starts shooting for Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War
Entertainment
Ram Charan to Ranbir Kapoor, actors who gave biggest commercial hits in 2022
Entertainment
‘I hope to have more 2022’s in my life,’ says Kartik Aaryan
Entertainment
Loki star Sophia Di Martino in awe of Alia’s Gangubai performance: Put us…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn condole demise of PM Modi’s mother
Entertainment
Photo of Ranbir Kapoor proposing to Alia Bhatt goes viral, check out duo’s…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW