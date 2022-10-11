Website Logo
  • Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Fawad Khan on returning to Bollywood: It’s more of a question whether they would like to work with me, instead of me working with them

Khan will soon be seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt, which also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

Fawad Afzal (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Fawad Khan is one of the most popular faces of Pakistan’s film industry. Apart from his home country, the actor enjoys massive popularity in several other parts of the world, including India. He has starred in a couple of notable Hindi films, including Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons.

Khan was already quite popular in India even before Khan made his Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat. His show Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai received great viewership in India upon their telecast on the Zindagi channel.

His last Bollywood film was Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where he featured alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Due to the political unrest between India and Pakistan following the Uri attack, artists from Pakistan were forbidden to work in India.

However, his Indian fans still hope to see him make his comeback to Bollywood. Talking about his association with the Hindi film industry, Khan said in a recent interview, “The collaboration with the people that I got to know and the kinds of people I was exposed to was a great experience and I really enjoyed it. The political fallout has not influenced our relationships, but it’s definitely made us very wary of answering such a question.”

When asked about his comeback to Bollywood, Khan further added, “It’s a good question but I can’t give a definitive answer until things stabilize and there are a lot of issues that need to be answered. I hate confrontation, I really avoid it, and I don’t like it. And I don’t like controversy either,” he added. “I think it’s more of a question of whether someone else would like to work with me, instead of me working with others because fingers will be pointed at them.”

Fawad Khan will soon be seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt, which also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. The film is scheduled to release theatrically worldwide on October 13.

