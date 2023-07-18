Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan to lead Pakistan’s first Netflix original

The duo was last seen together in the 2022 film The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Leading Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are set to headline Pakistan’s first Netflix original, as per reports.

The yet-to-be-titled show will be based on the popular novel Jo Bachy Hain Sang Samait Lo, written by Farhat Ishtiaq.

In addition to Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, the ensemble cast of the upcoming show will also feature talented actors Hamza Ali Abbasi and Hania Aamir.

The announcement was initially made on Twitter by journalist Hasan Kazmi, which left the fans really excited.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan have previously worked together on some popular projects, including their Hum TV show Humsafar, which was again based on Ishtiaq’s novel of the same name.

The duo was last seen together in the 2022 film The Legend of Maula Jatt, which emerged as Pakistan’s most commercially successful film at the global box office.

With the ensemble cast now finalised, all eyes are set on Pakistan’s first official series on Netflix.

More details are expected to arrive soon. Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals.

