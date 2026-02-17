Expat families face £589 fee under new UK passport requirement

BRITISH children born overseas could be denied entry to the UK from next week because of a change in passport rules.

From February 25, British dual citizens will have to present a British passport when travelling to the UK, or obtain a “certificate of entitlement” costing £589.

Anyone born overseas to a British parent automatically qualifies for dual citizenship. They cannot renounce it until they turn 18, which means they must either obtain a British passport or pay the £589 fee to travel to the UK.

Unlike foreign citizens, they cannot travel by applying for an electronic travel authorisation (ETA), the new visa-waiver scheme that allows foreigners to visit the UK for up to six months for £16.

The Times has heard from several families planning to travel to the UK in the coming weeks who now face the prospect of being blocked from entering, as it is too late to apply for a passport from abroad.

The Home Office confirmed the change applies to children and babies, even if travelling with a parent who has a British passport. It warned that dual citizens without a British passport could be blocked from boarding flights or stopped at the border, with Border Force having “discretion” about whether to let them in.

Families in New Zealand, France and Japan told The Times they may have to cancel trips. One grandmother said: “We don’t know what else to do.”

The Home Office said the changes were part of efforts to modernise digital border systems and that public information had been available since October 2024. It said a child passport costs £61.50 and is usually processed within three weeks.