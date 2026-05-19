UK plans tougher fines for parents over children’s crimes

THE UK government on Monday announced new youth justice reforms that could see parents face tougher fines if their children commit crimes or engage in anti-social behaviour.

Deputy prime minister David Lammy published a new ‘Youth Justice White Paper’, setting out plans for earlier intervention, targeted support and measures aimed at tackling the causes of youth crime.

The announcement comes as government figures show eight out of 10 prolific offenders in UK committed their first crime as a child, while two-thirds of offenders released from custody reoffend within a year.

“Too many young people are being drawn into crime, with devastating consequences for victims, communities and their own futures," said Lammy.

“These reforms lay the foundation to intervene far earlier, support families and tackle the drivers of offending so fewer young people become trapped in cycles of crime, creating safer streets and fewer victims," he said.

Among the measures announced are new Youth Intervention Courts, which will be piloted to bring together judges, youth justice services and specialist support to address the causes of offending and help keep young people on track.

The courts will provide intensive supervision and tailored interventions, including health or educational requirements, while closely monitoring compliance in an effort to reduce repeat offending.

“Parents and carers will also face greater responsibility for children who commit crime or cause anti-social behaviour, recognising the vital role families play in reducing reoffending," the UK’s Ministry of Justice said.

“The government will strengthen and expand Parenting Orders, which can compel parents or guardians to address their child's behaviour – including attending counselling or guidance sessions – or face penalties such as fines,” it added.

Parenting Orders are often used to encourage family intervention in cases involving young offenders who are not usually subject to tougher legal action. The expansion follows data showing just over one-third of children sentenced to such community orders reoffended.

Under the reforms, ministers will also consider strengthening Youth Rehabilitation Orders with intensive supervision and surveillance measures, including electronic monitoring to track offenders’ whereabouts alongside rehabilitation programmes. The government said custody would remain necessary for the most dangerous offenders.

“Put simply, the youth justice system is not working – not for children, victims or communities blighted by crime. These reforms will modernise the system, keep pace with emerging risks and ensure young offenders get the support they need to turn their lives around, while improving public safety,” said UK Minister for Sentencing and Youth Justice Jake Richards.

The reforms also build on recent government action on knife crime and violence against women and girls. Every child in England and Wales found carrying a knife will now receive a mandatory specialised plan aimed at preventing reoffending, as part of a wider government target to halve knife crime within a decade.