Exclusive! Shagun Pandey on his bond with sister Vasundhara: We stand by each other

Shagun Pandey (Photo from Shagun’s Instagram)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Television actor Shagun Pandey has impressed everyone with his performance in TV shows like Tujhse Hai Raabta, Shubharambh, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, and others.

On the festival of Raksha Bandhan, we interacted with Shagun and his sister Vasundhara Pandey. Shagun is currently in Mumbai shooting for his upcoming show Meet, and Vasundhara is in Chandigarh.

When we asked Shagun how they celebrate Raksha Bandhan when they are in two different cities, the actor said, “No matter which part of the country we are in, we are always connected. We have a bond that if I look at her and try to say something, she will understand it or if she is trying to comminute with me, I will understand it.”

“We both are very passionate about our work. She works in Chandigarh and she works in night shift every day. We have seen our father working very hard all his life, and we have got the same thing. We are very focused on our work. During this lockdown period, we have been sitting at home, but I didn’t go to Chandigarh (from Mumbai) because I wanted to work. Now, we realise how important work is. But for us, every day is Raksha Bandhan because we stand by each other. I am happy that we are growing up and there’s this understanding that we need to take care of our parents,” he added.

In siblings, we have seen that the elder one sometimes bullies the younger one. When we asked Vasundhara if that happens with her also because she is the younger one, she said, “Yes, just like every brother and sister there are sometimes cute little nok-jhok. But, in the last couple of years, we have become mature. However, while we were kids, every day we would fight on silly things.”

Shagun laughed added, “The thing is if she complains to papa (father) that Shagun is hitting me, I’m the one who gets beaten. My father is like no one will tell her anything. So, she has a lot of support.”

Vasundhara quipped, “So if he is mummy ka laadla, I am dad ki dulari.”