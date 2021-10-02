Website Logo
  Saturday, October 02, 2021
Exclusive: Konda Polam actor Panja Vaishnav Tej says, “Krish is like an elder brother; Rakul Preet Singh is really supportive as a co-actor”

Konda Polam poster (Photo from Panja Vaishnav Tej’s Instagram)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Panja Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh’s Telugu film Konda Polam is all set to release on 8th October 2021. The movie is directed by Krish and a few days ago, the trailer of the film was released.

Eastern Eye recently interacted with Tej and when asked about his experience of working with Krish and Rakul, the actor said, “With Krish, it was really amazing. He is like an elder brother to me on the set and I loved the way he told me things like ‘this is fine and that is not fine’. He never made me feel uncomfortable; he always prepared me before a scene. It was really great and he was really fast in what he wanted from me.”

“Rakul is a much senior artist than me, and she was very nice, warm, and welcoming. She is really supportive as a co-actor. She knows that I am a beginner, and I have just done one film. There were a lot of instances where she helped me out; though she wasn’t in the frame, she used to stand behind the camera so that I can emote. That was really sweet of her to do it. So, she was always helping me in whichever way she can,” he added.

Tej had featured in multiple films as a child actor. But, he made his acting debut as a lead with the film Uppena which was released in February this year.

Uppena was a blockbuster at the box office. So, when asked if he has any box office pressure for Konda Polam, Tej said, “There’s nothing like that. I just go with the flow. Whatever God gives me and whatever the audience thinks about the film; I would like to take it with all my heart. So, I have no expectations at all.”

Eastern Eye

