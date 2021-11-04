Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 04, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 459,191
Total Cases 34,308,140
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 11,903
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 459,191
Total Cases 34,308,140
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 11,903

Entertainment

Exclusive: Geeta Basra reveals her favourite Diwali memory, says “It was Hinaya’s first Diwali in Punjab”

Geeta Basra, Hinaya, Harbhajan Singh (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Geeta Basra has been a part of films like Dil Diya Hai, The Train and others. The actress tied the knot with cricketer Harbhajan Singh in 2015, and in 2016, they welcomed their first child, Hinaya. In July this year, the couple was blessed with a baby boy and they named him Jovan.

Eastern Eye recently interacted with Basra and when we asked her about her Diwali plans, the actress said, “I am looking forward to celebrating the festival. We are in Punjab and it’s going to be a beautiful celebration with my family. We have shifted into our new house, so it’s going to be a triple celebration because it will be with Hinaya, Juvan and shifting into the new house. The weather here is amazing; it’s nice, cool and pleasant. The decorations have already started. So, yes we are looking forward to it; Jovan’s first Diwali.”

When asked about her childhood memories of the festival, Basra said, “In London, we celebrate Diwali, but it’s not as flamboyant as here (India). There you do all that when it’s Christmas. But, we did our traditional aarti, the cleaning of the house and getting mithai (sweets). I remember as kids we used to get very excited when Diwali was coming because we would get the best outfits. As kids, these are the things you look forward to because growing up in the UK, for us the main function used to be Diwali. I and my sister would really get excited as we got a chance to wear the Indian outfits.”

Further revealing her favourite Diwali memory, the actress told us, “I remember one Diwali which is probably one of my favourite Diwalis. It was Hinaya’s first Diwali in Punjab, and she was one and a half years old. We had full dhamaka; we had dhol music and she was so happy. Even though she was just one and half years old, she was dancing, and that was my favourite Diwali ever because she was dancing and being so happy. We had this huge rangoli made and she was very excited seeing all the lights.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Karanvir Sharma: This Diwali is going to be very special for everyone because it is…
Entertainment
Shivangi Khedkar: I am the kind of person who wants to work on my birthday,…
Entertainment
Allu Arjun confident about his upcoming release Pushpa: The Rise
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty reveals details about the action in his upcoming directorial Sooryavanshi
Entertainment
Reliance, PVR promise unique cinema experience with India’s first open-air rooftop theatre
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed calls for more and better representation of Muslim characters on screen
Entertainment
Jaideep Ahlawat looking forward to his anthology series Tryst With Destiny
Entertainment
Ravi Teja’s multilingual film Tiger Nageswara Rao announced
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan wraps up the first schedule of Shehzada
Entertainment
Adivi Sesh starrer Major to hit the big screens in February 2022
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli: Wishing Sooryavanshi a grand success
Entertainment
“Wishing everybody great luck,” says Aamir Khan as theatres in Maharashtra gear up…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Cairn Energy ends billion-dollar tax dispute with India
Sunder Katwala: ‘Cricket needs a deeper change of culture on…
Ex-England batter Ballance admits using racial slur against Rafiq
Exclusive: Geeta Basra reveals her favourite Diwali memory, says “It…
Karanvir Sharma: This Diwali is going to be very special…
Shivangi Khedkar: I am the kind of person who wants…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE