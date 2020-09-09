Everything you need to know about upcoming Disney+ Hotstar show Kaun Banega Shekhawati

After the humongous success of Sushmita Sen’s Aarya (2020), Disney+Hotstar is set to bring out a series of interesting web shows for the audience in the coming months. One of their upcoming offerings is a comedy-drama, titled Kaun Banega Shekhawati. Here’s what we know about the forthcoming show so far.

Kaun Banega Shekhawati is being produced by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and Sameer Nair under Emmay Entertainment and Applause Entertainment respectively. While Nair has previously produced a number of successful web shows for various OTT platforms, Advani is making his digital debut with the project.

Gaurav K Chawla, who made his directorial debut with Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Radhika Apte, and Rohan Mehra’s critically acclaimed film Baazaar (2018), is calling the shots for the upcoming web show.

As far as the casting goes, Lara Dutta reunites with Disney+ Hotstar after Hundred (2020), which marked her debut in the digital space. Joining her on the cast are Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh, and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

Titled after the name of a semi-arid historical region located in the north-east part of Rajasthan, Kaun Banega Shekhawati revolves around an idiotic king and his four daughters. We hear that Kaun Banega Shekhawati is set along the lines of Marathi film Rajwade And Sons (2015).

Naseeruddin Shah, who was most recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s successful show, Bandish Bandit, plays the role of the father while Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra, and Anya Singh will be seen as his daughters.

The high-profile show began production in the month of March. However, the makers had to stall the shoot a couple of days later due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The team resumed shooting recently. The ongoing schedule is expected to be wrapped up by the end of October.

