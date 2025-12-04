Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

'Euphoria' season 3 set for April as Rue’s dangerous Mexico turn leads the biggest five year reset yet

Sam Levinson outlines major twists for Cassie, Nate and other characters as HBO confirms April premiere of season 3.

Euphoria season 3

Zendaya returns as Rue for Euphoria season 3 tackling dangerous challenges in Mexico

Instagram/euphoria
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 04, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Casey Bloys confirms Euphoria season 3 will air in April.
  • Sam Levinson outlines a five-year jump and new arcs for Rue, Cassie and Nate.
  • Sharon Stone joins the cast as a showrunner linked to Lexi.
  • Rosalía and Trisha Paytas appear in new roles as HBO refreshes its slate.
  • Filming delays tied to Angus Cloud’s death and the Hollywood strikes.

Euphoria season 3 now has a clear window at last. HBO used its London presentation to confirm an April release, ending years of stop-start production. Casey Bloys confirmed the date on stage, and Sam Levinson followed with a rough outline of how far the new episodes jump. The story moves five years on, which shifts almost every character into unfamiliar ground. A returning cast, new faces, and a tougher, older world for the characters anchor the next chapter.

Euphoria season 3 Zendaya returns as Rue for Euphoria season 3 tackling dangerous challenges in Mexico Instagram/euphoria


Why Euphoria season 3 has taken this long

The gap stretches back more than four years. Bloys said in London that the delays were due to multiple events like the 2023 Hollywood strikes and the sudden death of Angus Cloud, whose Fezco storyline had been planned as a major thread.

Colman Domingo had already said Cloud’s absence changed the writing in a deep way. The cast came together to grieve, and production was paused. Work eventually restarted, but slower than expected.

HBO has pushed Euphoria up its list of priorities. Executives still slot it just behind the big three: Game of Thrones, The Last of Us and House of the Dragon, and that’s the bracket they see it in.


What Euphoria season 3 means for Rue, Cassie and Nate

Levinson said the new season begins five years after we last saw them. Rue, played by Zendaya, is now in Mexico and in debt to Laurie. She is trying to find ways to clear what she owes. The choices she makes sound tense.

Levinson said Rue’s decisions this season come from a place that has not fully changed. Old patterns still pull at her. The fallout is still there, just pushed into a new setting.

Cassie and Nate played by Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi are in a quiet suburb now. Engaged. Trying to play house. Cassie spends long stretches scrolling through other people’s lives, the kind that look louder and bigger than hers. Levinson called their wedding “unforgettable”. He did not give more than that, which usually means something sharp is coming.

The others are scattered in different corners of adult life. First jobs. First real pressure. A few false starts. They are figuring things out without the safety net of school, and it shows in the way their stories move.


New cast movements and the wider HBO slate

Hunter Schafer’s Jules is in art school, while Alexa Demie’s Maddy works inside a Hollywood talent agency. Maude Apatow’s Lexi is now an assistant to a showrunner played by Sharon Stone, a casting choice Levinson called “delightful.” New arrivals include Rosalía and Trisha Paytas, though their roles are being kept quiet.

Bloys also used the London event to show trailers for House of the Dragon season 3, Lanterns and other Max originals. He described the new programming push as more “cost-efficient” but still high-quality, after years of mixed messages around the Max brand.


How fans are reacting to Euphoria season 3 returning

Fans have been asking for a date for years. The April release finally gives viewers a timeline and ties up a long period of uncertainty. The series returns with a shifted tone, older characters and heavier stakes. HBO is framing it as a fresh stage in the story, shaped by loss, change and time passing. The show’s exact April date will be announced closer to release, but filming and post-production are locked in. HBO confirms season three is moving without further delay.

hbosam levinsonzendayaeuphoria season 3euphoria

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes striking Red Sea entry and opens up about outdated Miss World questions on India

Instagram/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan commands the room in black as she recalls Miss World questions on India’s old stereotypes

Highlights:

  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revisits her 1994 Miss World experience at Red Sea Film Festival
  • Says many questions about India then came from “less informed” views
  • Shares memories of handling assumptions about education, geography, and stereotypes
  • Reaffirms that Miss World gave her a platform to contribute beyond the crown

At the Red Sea Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went back to her Miss World 1994 moment. She spoke plainly about how that win still follows her, even in rooms like this one, where she is often asked again about India and what it meant to represent it at 21. The session also touched on how she faced “less informed” questions about the country at the time, a reminder of the gap between India’s reality and the world’s dated ideas.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes striking Red Sea entry and opens up about outdated Miss World questions on India Instagram/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us