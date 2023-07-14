Macron presents Modi with France’s top honour

The Indian prime minister said the honour “showed France’s profound affection for India and the continuation of friendship with our nation”.

French president Emmanuel Macron has bestowed the highest honour of the country upon Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (Image Credit: Twitter)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

French president Emmanuel Macron has bestowed the highest honour of the country upon Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, according to an announcement made by the presidency on Friday (14) ahead of the Bastille Day celebrations.

Macron awarded Modi the grand cross of the Legion d’Honneur (Legion of Honour), the highest grade of France’s order of merit that “salutes the role of the prime minister in the excellent relations of friendship and confidence that unite France and India”, the presidency said in a statement.

“It is with great humility that I accept the Legion of Honour grand cross,” Modi said in a tweet in French, alongside photos of him and Macron during the award ceremony, held at the Elysee presidential palace on Thursday (13) evening.

“It is an honour for the 1.4 billion residents of India,” he said, thanking Macron and the French for the honour, saying it “showed their profound affection for India and the continuation of friendship with our nation”.

France’s Legion of Honour award is given to both military and civilians for achievement and service to the nation.

It dates back to 1802, when it was introduced by Napoleon Bonaparte, and has five grades, starting at chevalier and ending with the grand cross.

(AFP)