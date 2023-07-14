Website Logo
  • Friday, July 14, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Macron presents Modi with France’s top honour

The Indian prime minister said the honour “showed France’s profound affection for India and the continuation of friendship with our nation”.

French president Emmanuel Macron has bestowed the highest honour of the country upon Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (Image Credit: Twitter)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

French president Emmanuel Macron has bestowed the highest honour of the country upon Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, according to an announcement made by the presidency on Friday (14) ahead of the Bastille Day celebrations.

Macron awarded Modi the grand cross of the Legion d’Honneur (Legion of Honour), the highest grade of France’s order of merit that “salutes the role of the prime minister in the excellent relations of friendship and confidence that unite France and India”, the presidency said in a statement.

“It is with great humility that I accept the Legion of Honour grand cross,” Modi said in a tweet in French, alongside photos of him and Macron during the award ceremony, held at the Elysee presidential palace on Thursday (13) evening.

“It is an honour for the 1.4 billion residents of India,” he said, thanking Macron and the French for the honour, saying it “showed their profound affection for India and the continuation of friendship with our nation”.

France’s Legion of Honour award is given to both military and civilians for achievement and service to the nation.

It dates back to 1802, when it was introduced by Napoleon Bonaparte, and has five grades, starting at chevalier and ending with the grand cross.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Jaishankar, Cleverly discuss Indian diplomats’ security in UK
INDIA
Delhi river reaches record high in monsoon floods
News
India, UK to connect their space clusters
News
Same-sex marriage case may boost India’s wedding industry
News
Leicestershire ex-cop sentenced to jail for sending sexual threat letter
News
West London man, relatives sentenced to jail for ‘honour-based’ abuse of wife
News
Danny Beales: Johnson’s comments, immigration bill have let down ethnic minorities
News
UK visa fees and health surcharge set for ‘significant’ rise
INDIA
“It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian”
UK
Extradition trial of Indian national arrested in UK to start next year
News
Documentary film follows Indian journalist Ravish Kumar’s fight to present truth
News
‘Lack of funding leaves south Asian domestic abuse survivors vulnerable’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW