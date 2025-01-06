Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Musk says Farage should quit Reform leadership

Musk

Musk had previously appeared to back Farage, including posing for a photograph with him last month. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 06, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

ELON MUSK has called for Nigel Farage to step down as leader of the Reform UK party, marking a sudden withdrawal of support for the Brexit campaigner by the US billionaire.

"The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes," Musk said on his social media platform X on Sunday.

The statement came hours after Farage described Musk as a friend and credited him with making Reform "cool."

Musk, known for his connections to US president-elect Donald Trump, had previously appeared to back Farage, including posing for a photograph with him last month.

Reform UK secured 4.1 million votes, or 14 per cent of the total, and won five seats in parliament in last July's national election.

Farage has said he was in talks with Musk about potential financial support for Reform, aimed at challenging the dominance of Labour and Conservative parties.

However, Farage has distanced himself from Musk’s comments supporting anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, who is currently serving a prison sentence for contempt of court.

Responding to Musk's comments, Farage said on Sunday: "Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles."

Last month, Musk endorsed Germany's Alternative for Germany party, a group labelled as right-wing extremist by German authorities, ahead of their national elections. He has also been vocal about British politics, frequently criticising prime minister Keir Starmer since last summer's anti-immigration riots.

Recently, Musk backed calls for a national inquiry into the handling of rape cases involving men of Pakistani heritage by the government's prosecution service, which Starmer previously led. This follows a 2014 inquiry that revealed at least 1,400 children were victims of sexual exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

(With inputs from Reuters)

elon muskkeir starmernigel faragereform ukrotherhamtommy robinsonfarage

Related News

Islamophobia-iStock
Featured

Conservatives oppose proposed Islamophobia definition

Afghanistan-Test
Cricket

Rashid Khan leads Afghanistan to series victory over Zimbabwe

Starmer-Getty
Featured

Starmer criticises online 'misinformation' after Musk's criticism

More For You

uk-snow-getty

Yellow warnings for snow and ice are in effect across Scotland, Wales, northern England, and the Midlands, valid until midday Monday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Snow, ice, and rain warnings continue amid flood risks

WARNINGS for snow, ice, and rain remain active across the UK, with southern England facing flood risks due to rain and melting snow from milder temperatures.

Over 100 flood warnings have been issued in southern England, where flooding is “expected,” and more than 260 flood alerts are in place across England and Wales, indicating flooding is “possible,” BBC reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manchester-airport-Reuters

Staff use tractors to help clear snow from around aircraft after overnight snowfall caused the temporary closure of Manchester Airport. (Photo: Reuters)

Flights disrupted as heavy snow hits airports

HEAVY snow across parts of the UK has caused significant disruption to air travel, with Manchester and Liverpool airports temporarily closing their runways.

All incoming flights to Manchester Airport were diverted, with planes landing in cities such as Birmingham, London, Dublin, Glasgow, and Paris, according to Flightradar24.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jake-Sullivan-Getty

Jake Sullivan, US National Security Adviser, is visiting New Delhi from 5-6 January. (Photo: Getty Images)

Chinese dams expected to feature in India-US talks

US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan is visiting New Delhi from 5-6 January, with discussions expected to cover the impact of Chinese dams, according to a senior US official.

The official stated that Washington has observed environmental and climate effects from Chinese dams, including those in the Mekong region, which have affected downstream countries. Sullivan’s visit will address India’s concerns regarding similar projects.

Keep ReadingShow less
Child abuse inquiry: Former prosecutor dismisses Musk's demands

Nazir Afzal

Child abuse inquiry: Former prosecutor dismisses Musk's demands


A FORMER chief prosecutor has pushed back against calls from Elon Musk and Conservative politicians for a new national inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Britain.

Nazir Afzal, who successfully prosecuted the Rochdale child sexual abusers, pointed out that previous extensive inquiries were largely ignored by the Tory government.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump demands UK scrap wind power, revive North Sea oil

US president-elect Donald Trump (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

Trump demands UK scrap wind power, revive North Sea oil

US president-elect Donald Trump has criticised the British government's energy policy with a demand the country "open up" the ageing North Sea oil and gas basin and get rid of wind farms.

The North Sea is one of the world's oldest offshore oil and gas basins where production has steadily declined since the start of the millennium. At the same time, it has become one of the world's largest offshore wind regions.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications