Musk says Farage should quit Reform leadership

ELON MUSK has called for Nigel Farage to step down as leader of the Reform UK party, marking a sudden withdrawal of support for the Brexit campaigner by the US billionaire.

"The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes," Musk said on his social media platform X on Sunday.

The statement came hours after Farage described Musk as a friend and credited him with making Reform "cool."

Musk, known for his connections to US president-elect Donald Trump, had previously appeared to back Farage, including posing for a photograph with him last month.

Reform UK secured 4.1 million votes, or 14 per cent of the total, and won five seats in parliament in last July's national election.

Farage has said he was in talks with Musk about potential financial support for Reform, aimed at challenging the dominance of Labour and Conservative parties.

However, Farage has distanced himself from Musk’s comments supporting anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, who is currently serving a prison sentence for contempt of court.

Responding to Musk's comments, Farage said on Sunday: "Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles."

Last month, Musk endorsed Germany's Alternative for Germany party, a group labelled as right-wing extremist by German authorities, ahead of their national elections. He has also been vocal about British politics, frequently criticising prime minister Keir Starmer since last summer's anti-immigration riots.

Recently, Musk backed calls for a national inquiry into the handling of rape cases involving men of Pakistani heritage by the government's prosecution service, which Starmer previously led. This follows a 2014 inquiry that revealed at least 1,400 children were victims of sexual exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

