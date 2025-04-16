Skip to content
Ellen Pompeo says leaving 'Grey's Anatomy' makes 'no sense' as show tops 1 billion streams

The long-time star opens up about money, motherhood, and why she’s not done with Meredith Grey just yet.

Pooja Pillai
Apr 16, 2025
After two decades of playing Dr. Meredith Grey, Ellen Pompeo is still not ready to fully shut the hospital doors behind her. Despite cutting back on screen time in recent seasons, the 55-year-old actor has made it clear she won’t completely sever ties with Grey’s Anatomy. Why? In her words, it just wouldn’t add up; not emotionally, and definitely not financially.

In an interview with a Spanish newspaper, Pompeo said she feels a strong sense of fairness and ownership toward the show. She’s been its face since day one, and with Grey’s Anatomy racking up over a billion streams in 2024 alone, she doesn’t see why she should step away while others continue to profit from the legacy she helped build. “Why would I walk away completely, when the studio and streamers still make money off my work?” she said. “It doesn’t make sense.”

Her connection isn’t just about money. Ellen knows how much the show means to people. She’s aware of its impact, and she doesn’t take it lightly. “I want to stay grateful to what the show has given me,” she added.

Though she scaled back her role in season 19, showing up in fewer episodes, she’s remained involved as the show’s narrator. Season 21 will see her in seven more episodes, showing that she’s still part of the story just on her own terms now. Ellen explained that after 20 years on set, she wanted more time with her children and space to explore other interests. “I love being around my kids. I’m lucky to work when I want and still be there for them,” she said.

For years, Grey’s Anatomy was her only major acting role. Apart from a voice gig in Doc McStuffins and a cameo in Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood video, Ellen kept her focus on Meredith Grey. But now, she’s finally branching out. She recently starred in Good American Family, a limited series based on a real-life adoption case, marking her first lead role outside of Grey’s since 2005. She admitted it was scary to try something new, but also exciting.

“After playing the same person for 20 years, I had to prove to myself and the audience that I could do something else.” Still, as long as Grey’s Anatomy lives on, Pompeo isn’t going anywhere. Not fully, at least.

