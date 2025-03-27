Ellen Pompeo on negotiating £16M ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ deal: “I don’t have to do anything I don’t want to”

Ellen Pompeo, best known for playing Meredith Grey on the hit medical drama "Grey’s Anatomy," didn’t just stumble into her position as one of the highest-paid actresses on television. She made a strategic move, backed by confidence and preparation, to secure a deal worth £16 million a year.

When Pompeo decided to negotiate for a higher salary in 2017, she first sought advice from the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes. Though Rhimes didn’t control the financial decisions, Pompeo wanted her support before making waves in the industry. Speaking on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Pompeo shared that Rhimes was fully behind her, telling her that no one would offer her what she deserved, and she had to demand it.





With that encouragement, Pompeo walked into negotiations knowing her worth. She didn’t hesitate to ask for the pay she believed matched her contributions to the long-running series. The result? A deal that made her the highest-paid woman in network television at the time.









For Pompeo, this victory was about more than just a paycheque. She understood early on that financial power meant real independence. "As a young woman, I didn’t have control over my circumstances, and I didn’t like that feeling," she said. Securing financial stability allowed her to make decisions on her terms, both professionally and personally.

"I don’t have to do anything I don’t want to do," she stated, emphasising the freedom that comes with financial independence. She also highlighted how economic security liberates women from staying in situations, whether in relationships or jobs where they don’t feel valued.

Pompeo’s success isn’t just about her own career though. She believes in using her platform to uplift others. "How can I take this position and help someone else?" she asked, reinforcing her commitment to advocating for women in the workplace.

Her story is like a lesson in negotiation, self-worth, and empowerment. By knowing her value and refusing to settle, Pompeo not only changed her own career but also set a precedent for other women in the industry. Her journey proves that sometimes, the only way to get what you deserve is to demand it.