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Ed Sheeran’s ‘apolitical’ stance is being tested as Macklemore fallout puts his tour at risk

Several supporting acts have since withdrawn following Macklemore’s removal

Ed Sheeran’s ‘apolitical’ stance is being tested as Macklemore fallout puts his tour at risk

Ed Sheeran says removing Macklemore from his US tour was the promoter’s decision

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 18, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Ed Sheeran says removing Macklemore from his US tour was the promoter’s decision, not his
  • Several supporting acts have since withdrawn following Macklemore’s removal
  • Sheeran’s decision to keep his concerts outside politics is facing fresh scrutiny

Ed Sheeran’s attempt to keep his concerts outside politics is facing one of its biggest tests after the removal of Macklemore from his Loop tour triggered a wider fallout.

Macklemore was dropped from the remaining US dates after making pro-Palestinian comments during his performances at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. Sheeran has since said the decision was made by the promoter after venue owners indicated they would not host the shows with Macklemore on the bill.

The controversy has now spread beyond the rapper, with several other musicians pulling out of the tour and questions being raised over whether Sheeran can continue to maintain his publicly apolitical position while navigating pressure from artists, venues and fans.

How Macklemore was removed from the tour

Macklemore spoke about the situation in Palestine during his opening sets for Sheeran, including calling for a “Free Palestine” during his MetLife Stadium performances.

Following his comments, the Israeli American Council launched a petition calling for his removal. Several US venue owners also objected to Macklemore appearing at upcoming shows, according to Sheeran.

Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, has confirmed that he would not allow Macklemore to perform at the Massachusetts venue. The Financial Times reported that Kraft also warned Sheeran that other stadium owners could cancel shows if Macklemore remained on the tour.

Sheeran subsequently said that the promoter, Messina Touring Group, made the final decision to remove Macklemore.

“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine,” Sheeran said in a statement, adding that he had tried to bring different sides together before the decision was made.

Sheeran’s apolitical approach is under pressure

Sheeran has long presented his concerts as a space that brings people together rather than a political forum. Following the controversy, he said he has personal views about the conflict but chooses not to discuss them publicly.

“I choose to use my fame and platform to be a place of safety and sanctuary, to maintain diplomacy and keep the conversations open, not closed,” he wrote.

Macklemore, however, argued that Sheeran’s usual approach to staying out of politics was being challenged by the situation.

The contrast has become increasingly visible as other musicians involved with the tour have taken a different position.

Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and Irish band Beoga have all withdrawn from upcoming dates following Macklemore’s removal. Finneas said artists should be able to speak about issues they believe in, while the other performers also expressed support for Macklemore and Palestinians.

What happens to Sheeran’s tour now?

Despite the upheaval, Sheeran’s Loop tour is currently scheduled to continue. His next show is due to take place in Philadelphia on September 19, although the supporting acts for upcoming dates have been affected by the withdrawals.

The financial stakes are significant. The Financial Times reported that cancelling remaining stadium dates could cost an estimated $5 million to $7 million per show, according to veteran music business manager Bill Zysblat.

Sheeran has also sought to shift attention towards humanitarian relief, pledging $2 million and asking Kraft to match the donation. Kraft later said Sheeran planned to approach other venue owners as part of an effort to “build bridges”.

For now, the singer’s tour is moving forward. But the Macklemore fallout has put Sheeran’s long-standing decision to keep politics away from his music under a level of scrutiny that is difficult to separate from the business of his biggest stadium shows.

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