  • Sunday, August 28, 2022
‘EastEnders’ star Ashvin Luximon dies from aneurysm

The actor was known for his role as Asif Malik, Martin Fowler’s bad schoolmate, in the BBC soap opera ‘EastEnders’ from 1999 to 2003.

Ashvin Luximon (Image source: Instagram)

By: Melvin Samuel

British actor Ashvin Luximon, who was best known for his role in long-running BBC soap ‘EastEnders’ passed away, the family of the actor has just revealed.

According to Deadline, the actor’s family shared that he died from an aneurysm on July 23 this year. The family paid tribute to their “loving son, brother and friend”, whose death, they added, had “hit them all hard.” Prior to his role in ‘EastEnders’, Luximon had appeared as a child actor in the school drama ‘Grange Hill’. He’d also worked on screen in British Airways promotional videos.

It is being reported that the actor’s funeral took place on August 11.

The actor was known for his role as Asif Malik, Martin Fowler’s bad schoolmate, in the BBC soap opera ‘EastEnders’ from 1999 to 2003.

The actor, as reported by Deadline, died from an aneurysm. An aneurysm is an artery that has enlarged due to a weakened arterial wall. Even though an aneurysm rupture can result in catastrophic complications, it frequently has no symptoms.

An aneurysm is a bulge or distention of the artery caused by a weakening of the artery wall.

The majority of aneurysms are not harmful and exhibit no symptoms. Some, however, have the potential to burst at their most serious state, resulting in potentially fatal internal haemorrhage.

