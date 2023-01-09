Website Logo
  • Monday, January 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

EastEnders fans greatly surprised to see Masood Ahmed actor ‘hasn’t aged a day’ in new Netflix series

The 55-year-old actor from North London played Walford’s loveable postman Masood Ahmed between 2007 and 2019 on EastEnders.

Nitin Ganatra (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Created by Julia Smith and Tony Holland, the immensely successful British television soap opera EastEnders has been entertaining the audience for several years now. A number of actors who have been a part of the show over the years have become household names and enjoy massive popularity among the fans of the show.

Recently, EastEnders fans were overjoyed when they spotted Masood Ahmed actor Nitin Ganatra in one of the latest Netflix shows, Wednesday, a coming-of-age supernatural mystery comedy horror television series based upon the character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family.

For those not in the know, 55-year-old Ganatra from North London played Walford’s loveable postman Masood Ahmed between 2007 and 2019 on EastEnders. He quit the show almost four years ago and when fans spotted him in the coming-of-age horror-comedy, they were ecstatic.

Wednesday also stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen, and Christina Ricci appearing in supporting roles. Ganatra appears in episode four of the series as Dr Anwar. His scene arrives when Wednesday and Thing sneak into the coroner’s office to perform an autopsy as the central mystery of the Hyde monster unravels.

Wednesday viewers were greatly surprised to see the former EastEnders actor in the series and have been sharing their excitement on Twitter.

“On the 4th episode of Wednesday and I see a man like Masood from EastEnders,” a user wrote while another said, “As if Masood from EastEnders is in Wednesday. Lol well done.”

“Omg Masood from EastEnders is on this show and he looks so good. He aged like fine wine. Beautiful grey hair,” said another.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Priyanka Chopra hosts a special screening for India’s Oscars entry Chhello Show in LA: ‘The…
FILM
From Avatar 2 to Drishyam 2, top films in theatres that are setting box office…
Entertainment
Genelia on her 10-year sabbatical from screen: I’d have taken more time if it wasn’t…
Entertainment
Here’s how your favourite Bollywood actors kickstart their morning workouts
Entertainment
Kuttey will be compared to Kaminey, but Aasmaan has his own voice:Vishal Bhardwaj on son’s…
FILM
RRR will win Best Picture at Oscars 2023, predicts Hollywood producer Jason Blum
Entertainment
‘Watching this film was such a party’: Oscar winner Jessica Chastain heaps praise…
FILM
Joyland actor Sarwat Gilani has a beautiful message to Indian and Pak artistes:…
MUSIC
Singer and music composer Vipin Patwa discusses his new indie song ‘Tu Mujhse…
MUSIC
Nargis Fakhri’s 2023 begins on a musical note with the release of Pyaase
NEWS
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman shares more details about the launch of digital music…
Entertainment
He said “only men can cheat not women”: Somy Ali on rocky relationship…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW