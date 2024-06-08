  • Saturday, June 08, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

East London man strangled wife, threw body in river, trial told

Begum was reported missing from an address in Orchard Place in Tower Hamlets, east London on April 30, 2023.

The body of Suma Begum was found in the River Lea on May 8, 2023. (Photo: Met Police)

By: Vivek Mishra

Aminan Rahman is on trial for allegedly strangling his wife, Suma Begum, before disposing of her body in a suitcase and throwing it into the River Lea.

The body of 24-year-old Suma Begum was found in the River Lea on May 8, 2023. The Old Bailey heard that on the night before she went missing, Rahman called the man Begum was having an online relationship with and claimed he had murdered her, reported the BBC.

Rahman, 46, denies charges of murder and assault by beating on a prior occasion.

The court was shown footage of Rahman attacking Begum during a video call to her boyfriend on April 29, 2023. The call was recorded on the recipient’s mobile phone, the BBC reported.

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward KC stated that Rahman “most likely” killed Begum during the call or at least incapacitated her before placing her body in a suitcase and disposing of it in the River Lea, East London. “If not already dead by then, she would have inevitably drowned,” said Ledward.

Begum was reported missing from an address in Orchard Place in Tower Hamlets, east London on April 30, 2023. Her body was found 10 days later downstream.

In the video shown to the court, Begum was seen on a bed covering her face with one of her children nearby. “The defendant then said he would murder Suma… and murder him,” Ledward stated. “Suma said she wanted to leave but the defendant grabbed her neck. She screamed and was unable to talk.”

The video feed froze, but 28 seconds later, Rahman made another video call, stating, “I have murdered Suma” and showing Begum lying down with saliva coming from her mouth, the court heard, as reported by the BBC.

CCTV footage presented in court showed Rahman leaving his home with one of his children and a large black suitcase. Further CCTV footage showed Rahman lifting the suitcase onto a metal barrier by the River Lea and pushing it into the water.

“There is no dispute that Suma Begum was in that suitcase – placed there by the defendant,” Ledward said.

Related Stories

News
Royal reward for driving change
News
Modi invited to form government, swearing-in on Sunday
News
Skipping D-Day event: Rivals attack Sunak despite apology
News
Search for TV doctor Mosley continues on Greek island
US
Sunita Williams dances on arrival at International Space Station
News
Leicester Council loses appeal in racial discrimination case
News
Oldham council boss hits back at Nigel Farage comments
News
Labour ‘needs help’ holding Slough amid anger over war in Gaza
UK
Care home abuse: Rotherham Council ‘acknowledges failings’
WORLD
Police bust migrant smuggling ring from Canada to US
UK
Tories promise tougher sentences for murderers
News
Conservatives pledge to restore child benefit for higher earners

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
East London murder
East London man strangled wife, threw body in river, trial…
Break habits to live consciously
Will Britain spring a poll surprise too?
Royal reward for driving change
Aliya Ali-Afzal: Countdown to wedding dramas
Modi
Modi invited to form government, swearing-in on Sunday

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×