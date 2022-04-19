Website Logo
  • Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Trending Now:  

BOXING

Dylan Cheema wins Boxxer lightweight series

Dylan Cheema (Photo: Facebook)

By: Pramod Thomas

HOMETOWN boy Dylan Cheema became the Boxxer series lightweight champion by defeating Rylan Charlton in the final in Coventry by unanimous decision. 

On his way to victory, Cheema knocked out Otis Lookham inside the first round of the opening quarter-final and beat Scott Melvin by a split decision in the semi-finals, reported Sky Sports. He also took home £40,000 prize money after the encounter.

According to the report, Charlton came out swinging early in both of the first two rounds of the final. However, Cheema displayed a great chin and ultimately defeated his opponent with some crisp body shots and counter-punching.

Charlton began to tire and became a little more ragged as the fight wore on, although he produced one final assault late in the third in a stunning finish to the final.

“Cream of the crop, this is absolutely fantastic. I owe it to every single person who’s turned out tonight because we came out to win. Respect to Rylan, he was really tough,” Cheema told Sky Sports after his win.

Former kickboxing world champion added that winning the Boxxer lightweight series will give him great opportunities in boxing.

“This is the start. I’m ready for the bigger nights. I came into this tournament with two fights. I leave with five fights undefeated and one KO. I’ve got a good manager and a good team, and they’re going to guide me,” Cheema was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. 

Punjabi-origin Cheema, 25, represented Khalsa and depicted their flag on the stage after his victory. Khalsa refers to both a community that considers Sikhism as its faith, as well as a special group of initiated Sikhs.

In the semi-finals, Cheema had edged out Melvin by split decision, while Charlton delivered a brutal knockdown of his own to beat Shaun Cooper in the third round of their bout.

Earlier, Cheema got the evening off to a sensational start with his stunning TKO victory over Lookham inside the first round.

In the other quarter-finals, Melvin won the battle with his training partner Tion Gibbs by split decision, while Charlton and Cooper both secured wins by unanimous decision over Joe Underwood Hughes and Brooklyn Tilley respectively.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Rising Midlands star boxer ‘Ali Tazeem’ dies in a tragic accident
HEADLINE STORY
Boxer Khan says he was robbed at gunpoint in London
Sports
Amir Khan urged to retire by fellow Brit Froch
Sports
Brook vs Khan rematch shouldn’t happen, says promoter Shalom
HEADLINE STORY
Khan considering retirement after crushing defeat against Brook
BOXING
Life after boxing scares Amir Khan
HEADLINE STORY
‘Genuine dislike’ of Khan not hype, says Brook
BOXING
Amir Khan raises concerns over lack of drug testing ahead of Brook fight
BOXING
Former British champion Kash Farooq retires at 26
HEADLINE STORY
Amir Khan being probed for live-streaming while driving
BOXING
Khan and Brook to face ‘six-figure’ fine if they miss 149lbs weight limit
BOXING
Talented Azim brothers set to dazzle on Khan-Brook card
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Dylan Cheema wins Boxxer lightweight series
Sri Lanka says IMF to consider request for rapid aid
Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan announces film with Rajkumar Hirani
Man charged following incident near London’s Downing Street
UK MP Dhesi seeks conducive environment for investment in India’s…
Did race, ethnicity, or honour play a part in Will…