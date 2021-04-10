Trending Now

Dulquer Salmaan wraps up the shooting of Salute


Dulquer Salmaan (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Dulquer Salmaan (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Dulquer Salmaan has some interesting projects lined up and one of them is Salute in which he plays the role of a cop. Recently, the actor wrapped up the shooting of the film.

Salmaan took to Instagram to inform his fans about it. He posted, “And it’s a wrap!! Bidding adieu to Aravind Karunakaran with a #Salute. Thank you Roshan chetta for giving me this opportunity. I absolutely enjoyed it. Thank you for all the kind words. It was our pleasure at Wayfarer Films to work with you and the entire team. Every cast member and crew member worked on the film like it was their own and it was close knit family doing their best. My love and gratitude to each and every one of you. Can’t wait to share the movie with the world. @salutemovie2021 @dianapenty @manojkjayan @gopalaswamylakshmi @_saniya_iyappan_ @ganapathisp_official @binupappu #alencier #VijayKumar #bobanalamoodan.”

 

Salute will mark the Malayalam debut of Diana Penty. A few days ago, the teaser of Salute was released and it has received a good response.

Apart from Salute, Dulquer has Kurup (Malayalam) and Hey Sinamika (Tamil) in his kitty. A couple of weeks ago, the teaser of Kurup was released and Dulquer’s stylish avatar was loved by one and all.

While Kurup is a Malayalam film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. It is slated to release on 28th May 2021.











