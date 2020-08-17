Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat passes away

A few days ago, it was reported that filmmaker Nishikant Kamat has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad, India. It was said that the filmmaker was earlier battling with liver cirrhosis and it relapsed. He was said to be in a critical condition.

And now, we have got the sad news the 50-year-old filmmaker has passed away. Riteish Deshmukh, who had worked with Kamat in the film Lai Bhaari, tweeted, “I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace.”

He had made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Dombivali Fast in the year 2005 for which he received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AuuX2j14NBg" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Kamat then went on to direct films like Evano Oruvan (Tamil), Mumbai Meri Jaan, Force, Lai Bhaari (Marathi), Drishyam, Rocky Handsome, and Madaari. He was reportedly going to direct a movie titled Darbadar.

Apart from being a director Kamat was also an actor and had played pivotal roles in films like Hava Aney Dey, 404 Error Not Found, Daddy, Julie 2, and Bhavesh Joshi.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RYsdZHc7MI8" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Many Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to mourn the filmmaker’s demise.

Ajay Devgn tweeted, “My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant 🙏”

My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon.

RIP Nishikant 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 17, 2020

Genelia Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, “#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I’m just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. R.i.p”

#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I’m just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. R.i.p ❤️ — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 17, 2020

Randeep Hooda tweeted, “Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I’m sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat.”

Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I’m sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat 🤗 pic.twitter.com/b5RlUSeDBo — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 17, 2020

We pray that his soul rests in peace.