Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Dodge Charger Super Bee gets 600bhp straight-six to rival Mustang V8

Dodge is giving its latest petrol Charger more power, sharper handling and a return to rear-wheel drive

Dodge Charger Super Bee

The new Charger Super Bee revives Dodge’s muscle-car badge with a 600bhp straight-six

Official website
Teena Jose
By Teena Jose Aug 11, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • The limited-edition Charger Super Bee produces 600bhp from a 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six.
  • It can switch from all-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive and reaches 60mph in 3.6 seconds.
  • The new model is due in the US next year but is unlikely to be sold officially in the UK.

The new Dodge Charger Super Bee is aimed at buyers who still want the drama of an American muscle car, even though the latest petrol Charger has moved away from the V8 that once defined the name. The limited-edition model gets a 600bhp version of Stellantis' 3.0-litre twin-turbo Hurricane straight-six, making it the most powerful version of the engine used in the Charger so far.

That is 50bhp more than the Charger Scat Pack's straight-six and 143bhp more than the 5.0-litre V8 in the Ford Mustang. The engine produces 531lb ft of torque, with larger Garrett turbochargers, a revised intake and intercoolers helping to increase output.

Dodge says the Super Bee can accelerate from 0 to 60mph in 3.6 seconds and cover the quarter mile in 11.8 seconds. That still leaves the electric Charger ahead on outright acceleration, but Dodge is clearly focusing on making the petrol version more than just a straight-line performer.

The car comes with all-wheel drive as standard, but drivers can switch to rear-wheel drive using a button on the steering wheel. The system can be activated while driving, giving the Super Bee a very different character when the driver wants to use the rear wheels alone.

Dodge has also worked on the parts around the engine. The Super Bee gets extra cooling, revised turbocharger and exhaust tuning, sharper throttle response and an updated Launch Control system. A new Track Mode is joined by Line Lock and Torque Reserve functions aimed at quicker launches.

The front end has been redesigned to increase airflow to the main cooling system by 30 per cent, while two additional auxiliary radiators help keep temperatures under control during harder driving. Dodge also says the revised design creates around 45kg of extra downforce at 150mph.

More than a straight-line muscle car

The Super Bee's upgrades continue underneath the body. It gets 20-inch forged wheels, sticky Goodyear tyres and larger 16-inch Brembo brakes with six-piston callipers at the front and four-piston units at the rear.

Dodge says the braking package offers three times the brake-fade resistance of any other current Charger. New dual-valve adaptive dampers and stiffer chassis components are also intended to make the car more stable and responsive when driven hard.

There is a fair amount of history behind the name, too. Dodge first introduced the Super Bee in 1968 as a performance version of the Coronet, with the distinctive bee graphics later becoming associated with its muscle cars. The new Charger brings those graphics back as part of the limited Launch Edition.

The Super Bee will be available as both a two-door coupe and four-door saloon, following the wider Charger line-up. Pricing is expected to be announced later in 2026, with sales in the US scheduled for 2027.

For UK buyers, however, there is a catch. The Super Bee is not currently expected to receive an official UK launch, meaning anyone wanting Dodge's 600bhp straight-six muscle car on British roads may have to look at alternative routes to get one.

The bigger question is whether a 600bhp turbocharged straight-six can fill the gap left by the V8. Dodge has added more power, rear-wheel drive and track-focused hardware, but the character of the old-school American muscle car is harder to recreate with six cylinders.

allwheel drive bee mustang v8 stellantis dodge charger super bee
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

tata-motors-jlr
Business

JLR among firms supporting UK fast-track talent visa expansion

tata-steel-narendran-port-talbot
Business

Tata Steel UK seeks early power supply for electric furnace at Port Talbot

Lion-Breweries-india
Business

British brewer Lion returns to India after six decades

air-india-Tewolde-Gebremariam
Business

Air India names Tewolde Gebremariam as new chief executive

More For You

Hotel price

Hotels across parts of Europe are charging more as eclipse tourists arrive

iStock

Europe’s hotel rooms are suddenly much more expensive. Here’s why

  • Hotel prices have jumped by as much as 135 per cent in some Spanish cities.
  • Spain expects 460,000 overseas visitors specifically for the eclipse.
  • Authorities are deploying 35,000 officers amid wildfire and traffic concerns.

Europe’s hotel rooms are getting noticeably more expensive as tourists race to find the best places to watch the total solar eclipse on Wednesday (12). The event, which will be visible in parts of Iceland and Spain, is the first total solar eclipse fully visible from Europe this century.

In Reykjavík, one of the few accessible places where the eclipse can be seen in full before evening, the average hotel room for tomorrow is costing about £587. That is 98 per cent higher than the same date last year, according to travel and hospitality data group Lighthouse Intelligence.

Keep Reading Show less